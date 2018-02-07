TV Ratings: ‘This Is Us’ Tumbles From Post-Super Bowl Peak

Despite competition from Netflix and The Cloverfield Paradox, NBC’s This Is Us managed to take full advantage of its post-Super Bowl time slot Sunday night, when it put up massive television ratings. The family drama posted a huge 9.3 rating in the advertiser-friendly 18 to 49 demographic and drew 27 million viewers overall, good for the most viewers after the Super Bowl in six years. We all love the Pearson clan.

Unfortunately, we can’t all be tuning in live as frequently and en masse as that.

Tuesday night’s episode came back down to earth in the ratings, while still managing to outperform all other competition in the key demo.

According to Nielsen overnight data (per Variety), This Is Us earned a 2.7 rating in the 18 to 49 demo and 10.1 million viewers overall. That’s right around the show’s pre-Super Bowl season two average of roughly 10.2 million viewers per week, which is big in today’s sundered TV era.

In other words: This Is Us came down from the best ratings in more than half a decade to “merely” some of the best weekly ratings in all of television to win Tuesday night. We think they’ll survive the fall (though Jack won’t… too soon?).

Elsewhere on NBC, the Ellen’s Game of Games season finale stayed consistent (1.9, 7.7 million). Following This Is Us, Chicago Med (1.5, 7.4 million) saw an uptick in viewership.

“How about the competition,” you ask?

Over on CBS, NCIS (1.4, 13.6 million) continued doing NCIS things in the ratings, i.e. dominating. Audiences sure do love their crime procedurals. Meanwhile, Bull (1.1, 10.7 million) has somehow defied all logic and maintained its hit status despite a small dip.

On ABC, The Middle (1.2, 5.6 million) slipped a bit, while Fresh Off the Boat (0.9, 3.8 million) and Black-ish (1.0, 3.7 million) stayed even. Kevin Probably Saves the World (0.5, 2.3 million) fell.

The status quo was also maintained on Fox where Lethal Weapon (1.1, 4.4 million), LA to Vegas (0.8, 2.5 million) and The Mick (0.7, 2 million) held as normal.

NBC won Tuesday in the key demo with a strong 2.0, despite actually finishing No. 2 in overall viewership with 8.4 million. CBS was No. 2 in the demo with a 1.1 but won over the most viewers with 10.8 million. Fox came in No. 3 in the demo with a 0.9 and No. 4 in viewers with 3.32 million. ABC placed No. 4 in the demo with a 0.8 and third in viewers with 3.39 million.