Usher Is Selling His Sunset Strip Home For $4.2 Million

Grammy award-winning singer Usher has decided it’s time to sell his Spanish-style contemporary home. Usher bought the three-story residence that dates back to 1926 for $3.47 million in 2015.

The five-bedroom, 4.5-bathroom abode is situated right behind the Chateau Marmont and directly above the Sunset Strip. The chef’s kitchen, which features plenty of marble, is equipped with Viking appliances and a breakfast area with a built-in banquet.

The living room features a restored fireplace, and there are original stenciled wood-beam ceilings throughout the 4,261-square-foot home, per the $4.2 million listing held by Hilton & Hyland broker Anna Marie Simpliciano. A formal dining room is finished with a purple and black printed wallpaper.

The master suite is complete with a private terrace and an all-marble bathroom with a soaking tub, a double vanity and a separate shower. A theater and media room are found on the lower level of the home, where French doors lead to another private deck and access to the backyard and plunge pool.

Hopefully, Usher has better luck finding a buyer for this luxe home than his palatial, 10,823-square foot residence in Atlanta, Georgia. He paid $1.2 million for the renovated abode back in 1999 and according to Variety, listed it on the market last year for $2.5 million. The ask is now steeply discounted to a mere $1.73 million.