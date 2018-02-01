14 Purple, Green and Gold Designer Pieces to Pack for Mardi Gras

Click through for your guide to dressing like an adult at Mardi Gras.













If it’s purple, green or gold, you should pack it for Mardi Gras, right? Of course, just as long as there’s sparkle involved.

However, if you want to dress for your age—and not blend in with the hordes of college-aged students in sequins—consider investing in a few elevated pieces for your festive trip to New Orleans.

By that, we mean a green suede Acne Studios jacket, a cute plum colored Chloé bag (that’s small enough to tote around all day), a green onyx and emerald ring from ILA and a pair of comfortable gold Prada loafers. But just because these pieces are “mature” doesn’t mean they’re boring by any means. Just consider Petar Petrov’s shimmering gold leather pants or Gucci’s glittery green sneakers—they’re the type of items that are guaranteed to withstand a few hours of day drinking and will make sure your friends don’t lose you in the crowd.

Click through to see the 14 pieces you need to pack for your Mardi Gras getaway in New Orleans.