Where to Book Last-Minute Valentine’s Day Reservations in Miami

It’s time to figure out how you’ll be wining and dining your way through Valentine’s Day this year. From Miami Beach to Key Biscayne and Hallandale, we sifted through dozens of restaurants and gathered the seven most romantic eateries with equally stellar menus. A Japanese-inspired dinner with an oceanfront movie? Done. A vegetarian prix-fixe meal? Coming right up. A bubbly Galentine’s soiree? We’ve got that too. Book your table A.S.A.P., as these places will fill up fast.

For a Quiet and Indulgent Hotel Outing

In Key Biscayne, dine at the Ritz-Carlton’s Lightkeepers, a quiet waterfront restaurant offering a $129 prix-fixe menu for Valentine’s Day. Highlights from the menu include tuna tartare with sweet plantain and puffed rice, a rich 63 degree goose egg filled with black truffle and duck ham, 48-hour short rib served with blistered asparagus and smoked celery root, and pork belly drizzled with black garlic sabayon. But please, save room for dessert. There’s a Valhrona dark chocolate plate with passion fruit and vanilla udon noodles, and a strawberry consommé with prosecco, mint gel and a sugarcane kiss.

A Seafood Feast by a Top Chef Couple

Stiltsville Fish Bar, a seaside restaurant in Miami Beach’s Sunset Harbour neighborhood, will heat things up with a nautical-inspired meal meant to be shared by two. Led by Top Chef couple Jeff McInnis and Janine Booth, keep an eye out for sweet and spicy oysters served with Brandy-soaked blood oranges and fish two ways, where a grilled and roasted whole yellowtail snapper comes stuffed with marinated fennel, lobster butter and artichokes. There’s also a Romeo and Juliet lobster, where a Maine lobster is served with southern bell grits, ginger cream and asparagus tips. For a sweet ending, dig into a chocolate hazeltorte and sip a complimentary glass of champagne.

A Romantic Dinner and a Movie Under the Stars

Etaru, an oceanfront Japanese robatayaki restaurant, is hosting a romance-filled food and film festival from Thursday, February 8 through Wednesday, February 14. Each evening, a different love story will be screened at 7 p.m. and then 9:30 p.m. on the restaurant’s outdoor terrace, ranging from Dirty Dancing to The Notebook and When Harry Met Sally. During the movie, diners will be able to order drinks from the beach bar, and executive Chef Sergio Rivera will offer popcorn-themed snacks.

But there’s more: a prix-fixe dinner experience comes with each screening, beginning with a glass of Veuve Clicquot rosé paired with a spicy mixed sashimi salad with smoked tomato, along with a sashimi selection to share. Move onto the second course, which features a king crab salad and black cod gyoza; and then the third course, which features a wagyu short rib or a Japanese mushroom hotpot. Finish off the charming evening with Etaru’s dessert platter. Priced at $75 per person or $150 per couple, dinner is served either before the 9:30 p.m. screening or after the 7 p.m.

For a Taste of Italy

Channel the flavors (and passionate spirit) of Italy with a meal at La Moderna during Valentine’s Day. At $80 per person, standouts include a zucchini blossom trio served with five different cheeses—mozzarella, parmesan, provolone, ricotta and goat cheese, homemade gnocchi topped with sautéed mushrooms in a salted butter with shaved parmigiana, and a glazed beef tenderloin with purple potatoes. For dessert, expect a grand platter of fresh-baked Italian pastries.

A Under $100 Prix-Fixe Experience

The Dutch, Chef Andrew Carmellini’s modern American bistro in South Beach, will dish out an $85 four-course Valentine’s Day dinner. The meal will begin with a creamy Jerusalem artichoke velouté followed by the restaurant’s little gem salad mixed with jamón serrano and avocado. Then comes a corvina ceviche with sweet potatoes or a prime steak tartare with cognac aioli and grilled country bread. Entrée selections include wild mushroom risotto infused with black truffle, seared diver scallops with creamy polenta and pork belly, or a half roast duck with hash brown and royal trumpets. Top it off with a warm sticky bun doused in caramel and cinnamon ice cream, but don’t forget to wash it all down with a complimentary glass of champagne.

For a Healthy Plant-Based Meal (That Can Be Made Vegan or Gluten-Free)

After indulging in one too many this holiday season, consider a meal at Soul Tavern, a vegetarian gastropub in Miami Beach, which will offer a menu of plant-based comfort food on Valentine’s Day. The prix-fixe menu, which rings in at $75 per person, will feature kelp caviar, caprese gazpacho with shaved jalapeno, burrata cheese and truffle salt, and ponzu poached white asparagus served with smoked sesame mole, white truffle risotto with parmigiana. Dessert is a “chocolate raspberry kiss,” where a raspberry macaron is topped with chocolate gelato and raspberry dust. The best part? This menu can be made gluten-free or vegan, simply ask your server beforehand.

For Galentine’s Day

The evening before Valentine’s Day, rally up your closest girlfriends for a special “Galentine’s Day” dinner special at Market at Edition. Priced at $40 per person, each group of gals will dig into salmon crudo, oysters, angel hair pasta, parmesan chicken and a top-secret dessert. For an added $30 per person, sip on bottomless rosé.