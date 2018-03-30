Arnold Schwarzenegger Undergoes Emergency Heart Surgery

Hollywood legend and former California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger is in stable condition after undergoing emergency heart surgery, according to a report.

According to TMZ, the action hero and politician had a procedure to replace a catheter valve on Thursday at Cedars-Sinai hospital in Los Angeles. His spokesman Daniel Ketchell confirmed the report to The Washington Post.

Representatives for the actor did not immediately respond to Observer’s request for comment.

Per the outlet, Schwarzenegger required emergency open heart surgery after complications arose when the valve replacement failed.

However, the 70-year-old is now in stable condition and recuperating. It is not clear if this health scare will affect Schwarzenegger’s planned involvement in James Cameron and Tim Miller’s new Terminator film that will see the return of Linda Hamilton’s Sarah Connor as a direct sequel to 1991’s Terminator 2: Judgement Day.

This is not the first time Schwarzenegger has suffered through heart issues. In 1992, he had an aortic valve replaced. In fact, this is his fourth cardiac surgery, though only two were intentional, according to USA Today.

“I was very scared,” Schwarzenegger told Barbara Walters of 1997’s surgery. “I could have died… All of a sudden, in the middle of the night, I started getting less and less air and I have problems breathing.”

Schwarzenegger’s films have grossed more than $1 billion at the domestic box office throughout his career.