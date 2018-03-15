Cuomo Clinches Major Women’s Endorsement—Despite Possible Cynthia Nixon Challenge

As actress Cynthia Nixon continues to mull a gubernatorial bid, Gov. Andrew Cuomo and his running mate Lieutenant Gov. Kathy Hochul have clinched an endorsement from a prominent national women’s organization.

On Thursday, the National Organization for Women-New York (NOW-NYC), the New York chapter of the national organization, endorsed Cuomo and Hochul for reelection.

NOW, the largest organization of feminist grassroots activists in the United States, was founded in 1966 and has hundreds of chapters in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. NOW-NYC has advocated on a number of issues affecting girls and women, including sexual assault, sexual harassment, domestic violence and child marriage—issues it has worked on with Cuomo and other elected officials.

Sonia Ossorio, NOW-NYC’s president and CEO, said Cuomo has a strong record on women’s rights issues.

“This was an easy decision for our NOW chapter leaders across the state,” Ossorio said in a statement. “Year in and year out, Governor Cuomo has put women’s rights front and center. At a time when our rights are under attack at the federal level, we have in Governor Cuomo a leader who works tirelessly to drive forward progress here in New York.”

She pointed to the fact that he raised the minimum wage—of which women make up two-thirds of earners—as well as his work in enacting paid family leave and making it harder for individuals to discriminate against pregnant workers. She also noted that he paved a path for young New Yorkers to get tuition-free four-year degrees.

And she referred to his work in expanding marriage rights for same-sex couples and closing loopholes to end child marriage. She added that he kicked off the “Enough is Enough” initiative to reduce sexual assault on campus.

In the coming weeks and months, Ossorio explained, Cuomo will be looking to fight for abortion rights, combat workplace sexual harassment and keep firearms out of the hands of abusers.

“Governor Cuomo is making changes that have a real impact,” she continued. “Consistently he has worked to end gender-based discrimination and improve the economic outlook for women and their families.”

Ossorio sits on the steering committee of Cuomo’s New York State Council on Women and Girls, which he launched in August 2017. And in 2007, she received the Distinguished Public Service Award from Cuomo, who was New York Attorney General at the time.

And the governor donated the more than $110,000 he received in campaign contributions from disgraced Hollywood executive Harvey Weinstein to Women’s Justice NOW, NOW-NYC’s charitable partner organization that supports public education and outreach efforts and offers legal advocacy and referrals for women.

A little more than a week ago, actress Cynthia Nixon stoked intrigue in political circles when it was reported that she had formed a staff of operatives who worked on the first mayoral campaign of Mayor Bill de Blasio, with whom Cuomo often feuds. And her wife, Christine Marinoni, just resigned from her position as special adviser for community partnerships in the city’s Department of Education (DOE).

Her spokeswoman said she is still exploring the possibility of running.

De Blasio did not formally endorse her, insisting it is “her own choice” but maintaining that she will always be “politically active.” (Ossorio also sits on de Blasio’s New York City Commission on Gender Equity, to which she was appointed in 2016.)

Cuomo, for his part, said he was not bothered that Nixon is working with de Blasio operatives, questioned her name recognition in political circles and jokingly suggested either de Blasio or Russian President Vladimir Putin put her up to it.

It is unclear whether NOW-NYC considered potential gubernatorial candidates, such as Nixon, Syracuse Mayor Stephanie Miner or former State Senator Terry Gipson, the only declared Democratic opponent to Cuomo.

Ossorio, Gipson and a spokeswoman did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Thursday. Miner could not be reached for comment at NYU’s Robert Wagner Graduate School of Public Service, where she is a visiting scholar.

On the Republican side, Cuomo’s opponents are state Senator John DeFrancisco, Erie County executive Joel Giambra and Joseph Holland, who was housing commissioner under former Gov. George Pataki.

The governor has also received endorsements from the Human Rights Campaign and 1199 SEIU United Healthcare Workers East, New York’s largest union and the largest healthcare union in the United States.

Cuomo’s running mate, Hochul, is facing a challenge from Brooklyn Councilman Jumaane Williams. Ossorio had praise for her as well.

“Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul has traversed the state to meet New Yorkers and understand their lives and struggles and has a fundamental understanding of the issues women face,” Ossorio continued. “We’re proud to support her.”