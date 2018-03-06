What to Expect From O.J. Simpson’s ‘If I Did It’ Interview on Fox

The American public maintains an unusual thirst for all things O.J. Simpson.

Perhaps that’s because his infamous Bronco highway chase birthed reality television back in the early 1990s, and his subsequent murder trial ensnared the entire country along major racial lines. His story wasn’t just news, it was a happening, an all-consuming cultural juggernaut.

Pop culture has followed suit.

In recent years, audiences have been given the Emmy-winning American Crime Story: The People v. O.J. Simpson reimagining on FX and the Academy Award-winning documentary O.J.: Made in America.

On Sunday, Fox will give viewers another dose of the real by broadcasting an unaired 2006 interview with Simpson.

O.J. Simpson: The Last Confession features footage from Simpson’s 2006 interview with Judith Regan that was meant to promote his book If I Did It, a hypothetical story Simpson was set to release about how he would have killed his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend, Ron Goldman. In a new teaser for the special segment, Simpson can be seen discussing how the killer “grabbed the knife” and needed to dispose of “bloody clothes.”

Amid intense public criticism the book, which was scheduled to be published on November 30, 2006, it was canceled by several divisions of News Corporation (HarperCollins/Regan Books and Fox Broadcasting Company). All 400,000 printed copies were recalled. Simpson was rumored to have been paid $3.5 million for the book.

In a release, Fox described the interview as “wide-ranging” and “no-holds-barred.” Though Simpson does not admit guilt, he does walk through what happened on the night of the murders—had it been him.

The Brown and Goldman families criticized Fox in the leadup to the interview before the company canceled both the book and the on-air segment.

Sunday night’s special will be hosted by Soledad O’Brien and features a group of analysts picking apart the interview after it airs. It will begin at 8 p.m. ET.

Perhaps once its over, the American viewing public can finally put its O.J. Simpson interest to bed once and for all.