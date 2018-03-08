‘Considerable Evidence’ in Harvey Weinstein Case, NYPD Detective Says

With the sale of The Weinstein Co. officially dead once again, attention has shifted back to the disgraced movie mogul and his ongoing legal troubles resulting from his decades-spanning alleged sexual misconduct.

On Wednesday, New York Police Department Chief Detective Robert Boyce told assembled media that his team has collected “considerable evidence” against Weinstein in its sexual assault investigation.

Per TheWrap, Boyce also noted that an indictment is entirely in the hands of District Attorney Cyrus R. Vance, Jr.

“It’s his case right now,” Boyce said. “I would ask you to ask him… where it goes forward.”

Vance Jr. will be the deciding factor of if—and when—an arrest is forthcoming.

Weinstein has been accused of varying degrees of sexual harassment, sexual assault and rape by more than 50 women. The NYPD is specifically investigating accusations made by actress Paz de la Huerta, who alleges that Weinstein raped her twice in 2010. Boyce and his team have reportedly spoken to several witnesses who have agreed to testify in secret before a grand jury should the need arise.

But that is just the tip of the iceberg of Weinstein’s legal troubles.

Authorities in London and Los Angeles are also investigating claims against the former Hollywood executive, while Beverly Hills police have already passed along five cases to the Los Angeles County District Attorney. Not only that, but six women filed a federal RICO suit against him in December, claiming they were subjected to a “credible and objective threat of being blacklisted by Weinstein and major film producers such as Miramax and TWC if they refused Weinstein’s unwanted sexual advances or complained about his behavior.”

The $500 million Weinstein Co. sale also collapsed as a result of New York’s attorney general filing a bombshell civil lawsuit against the company. It’s unclear what kind of financial situation Weinstein finds himself in at this time. It was reported in December that he attempted to coax $25 million out of Netflix in advance of the explosive New York Times and New Yorker reports against him with the intent to use it as “hush money.”

Weinstein has consistently denied all accusations of wrongdoing brought against him.