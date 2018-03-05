Kevin Drennan Returns as Top Aide to Senate President Steve Sweeney

Kevin Drennan is returning as the top aide to Senate President Steve Sweeney less than six months after leaving the Senate Majority Office, Sweeney announced on Friday.

Sweeney also announced that Eugene Lepore, who had been serving as interim executive director, will become deputy executive director, while Alfred Doblin, a former editorial editor at The Bergen Record, will be the office’s new communications director.

Drennan left Sweeney’s office in September for a job at UnitedHealth Group, one of the largest health insurers in New Jersey. He previously worked for nearly four years as the Senate Majority Office’s executive director.

“Kevin brings years of experience from both the public and private sectors and is widely respected by political officials on both sides of the aisle,” Sweeney (D-Gloucester) said in a statement. We have worked together effectively with Senate Democrats, and now we will all build upon that success to meet the challenges ahead and to move the state forward.”

Doblin’s candidacy for a job with Senate Democrats was first reported by politics blogger and Bridgegate conspirator David Wildstein. Doblin was then forced to resign, according to The New York Post. Doblin was editorial page editor and a columnist for 12 years.

Lepore became interim executive director after Drennan left and has served on the Senate Democratic staff for 12 years, including as budget director.