The Kremlin Is Crowdsourcing Names for Putin’s New Nuclear Warheads

Russian President Vladimir Putin touted the Kremlin’s nuclear arsenal in his annual State of the Nation Address on Thursday.

Standing next to a projector with video modeling of a nuclear warhead, Putin lauded a missile developed by Russian scientists and engineers capable of breaking through missile defense systems. When outfitted with a nuclear power plant, the warhead mirrors the U.S. Tomahawk Missile, but with “a flight range that is dozens of times greater” boasted the Russian president.

“We’ve started the development of new types of strategic weapons that do not use ballistic flight paths on the way to the target,” explained Putin, according to the Kremlin’s news agency TASS. “This means that the missile defense systems are useless as a counter-means and just senseless.”

Praising the missile’s range as “practically unlimited” and its flight pattern as “unpredictable,” Putin confirmed that Russia successfully launched the weapon at a testing ground.