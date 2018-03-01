Quentin Tarantino’s New Movie Is Putting Together a Jaw-Dropping Cast

What was once just an unconfirmed rumor is now official: Quentin Tarantino‘s potential penultimate feature, now titled Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, has added Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt.

As far as leading men go, you can’t do much better than that. But Tarantino likely isn’t stopping there.

The film, which is set in Los Angeles in 1969 and will be tangentially connected to the Charles Manson family, is also expected to feature Margot Robbie as Sharon Tate.

All told, the movie’s three leads have one Academy Award and eight nominations between them. That doesn’t include previous rumors that Tarantino may also have Jennifer Lawrence, Tom Cruise and Al Pacino in mind for roles.

Talk about star power.

“I’ve been working on this script for five years, as well as living in Los Angel es County most of my life, including in 1969, when I was seven years old. I’m very excited to tell this story of an L.A. and a Hollywood that don’t exist anymore,” Tarantino said in an official announcement from distributor Sony Pictures. This marks the first time a Tarantino film will not be released by Harvey Weinstein. Warner Bros. and Paramount Pictures were also said to be courting the director.

DiCaprio will play former television star Rick Dalton and Pitt will play his longtime stunt double Cliff Booth. Both men are desperately hoping to reignite their fading careers in a changing Hollywood.

Rick also happens to be neighbors with Sharon Tate.

Tarantino previously worked with Pitt on 2009’s Inglorious Basterds, which scored eight Oscar nominations. DiCaprio took his first real villain role in Tarantino’s Django Unchained, which earned five Academy Award nods.