Lyft Will Offer Free Rides to ‘March For Our Lives’ Rallies

Celebrities like George Clooney, Oprah Winfrey and John Legend have donated hundreds of thousands of dollars to the March For Our Lives. And now Lyft is taking a stand.

The ride-sharing company announced today that it will offer free rides to anyone attending the gun violence prevention rallies on March 24. While the main event is scheduled to take place outside the White House, cities throughout the nation are planning satellite marches.

Any riders under the age of 18 must be accompanied by an adult. Precise details on how to access the rides will be available closer to the march date.

Lyft co-founders John Zimmer and Logan Green said they were inspired by the activism of students at Margery Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida in the aftermath of the mass shooting there. And as new parents, they wanted to do something to help.

“We believe there is something seriously wrong when the threat of gun violence is so frequent and real throughout our country,” Zimmer and Green said in a statement. “We will continue using our voice and platform to encourage civic participation.”

Indeed, this isn’t the first time Lyft has blended ride-sharing and activism. The company has taken part in several Pride fundraisers and supported Equal Pay Day initiatives.

The March For Our Lives announcement is also a good way for Lyft to deflect attention away from a bombshell report released today which says the company’s drivers make only $3.37 an hour.