Mariah Carey Downsized to Nicki Minaj’s Former $35,000 a Month Mansion

Mariah Carey opted for an extravagant mansion in Beverly Hills. Click through to see inside her new home.











Mariah Carey just made a big move in Los Angeles, and she’s selected a somewhat surprising residence.

The Grammy-winning singer is paying a staggering $35,000 a month for a Mediterranean-style Beverly Hills mansion, which is perfectly on brand for Carey. The former inhabitant of the 10,337-square-foot abode is a little more unexpected—Nicki Minaj, whom Carey famously feuded with while they were both judges on American Idol, once rented the eight-bedroom, 4.5-bathroom house.

Carey apparently wasn’t phased by Minaj’s past presence on the 1.16-acre estate, which was originally asking $37,000 per month—even more than Carey is doling out.

Minaj and Carey aren’t the first famous residents of the property—the house is on the site of Frank Sinatra’s former home.

A gated driveway leads up to the home, with a five-car garage and motor court—perhaps it’s where she’ll store that $200,000 Maybach she received as a birthday gift last year.

There’s an appropriately dramatic two-story entry, with a winding staircase that leads to the top floors of the home. The eat-in kitchen contains an island as well as a separate breakfast area and a fireplace. There’s a formal dining room, per the listing held by Sotheby’s International Realty broker Fariba Bolour, as well as a living room and family room. Compass broker Tomer Fridman represented Carey in the deal.

The home, with numerous arched windows and French doors, is currently unfurnished, but surely Carey will soon outfit the place extravagantly. The master suite, with a private terrace and two full bathrooms, definitely has a place for Carey to potentially store that 35-carat engagement ring given to her by her billionaire ex James Packer.

Elsewhere on the property, there’s a pool and spa with fountains, adjacent to a built-in barbecue, in addition to a guesthouse with a terrace and a separate entrance.

In 2016, Carey sold the Bel Air mansion she once shared with her ex-husband Nick Cannon, per Variety, and ever since she’s opted for temporary Los Angeles lodgings. In fact, her digs are almost a steal compared to her last rental, as she was reportedly paying $100,000 for the compound in Coldwater Canyon.