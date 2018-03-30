How Authentic Is Meghan Markle?

When Prince Harry’s relationship with Suits star Meghan Markle was first announced, most people thought they would quickly fizzle out. After all, Markle wasn’t exactly like Prince Harry’s ex-girlfriends, who were all almost exclusively blonde socialites.

His most serious ex-girlfriends have included actress/socialite Cressida Bonas, who he dated for two years after being set up by his cousin, Princess Eugenie. Then there was his seven-year on and off relationship with Zimbabwe-born businesswoman, Chelsy Davy.

Even his rumored love interests fit the mold, whether it was family friend Athina Onassis, a Greek socialite and equestrian (so you know she’d get along with Queen Elizabeth), or songstress Ellie Goulding, who looks like she’s perpetually en route to Glastonbury.

All of these love interests were blonde, seriously connected and approved by the royal family. Markle was an unexpected choice, and not just because she’s a brunette. Her parents aren’t Greek shipping magnates (Onassis) and her grandfather isn’t an Earl (Bonas). Plus, her lineage isn’t exactly the stuff of Regency romance novels.

Instead, her family is decidedly un-regal. Her father declared bankruptcy and he’s now in hiding, although he’s expected to make an appearance at her wedding. Her half-brother, Thomas Markle Jr, was arrested after he held a gun to his girlfriend’s head during a fight and was charged with unlawful use of a weapon.

Her infamous half-sister, Samantha Markle, is penning a tell-all entitled The Diary of Princess Pushy’s Sister. Even Samantha’s ex-husband, Scott Rasmussen, has gotten in on the action by speaking out about the future royal, only adding to the familial drama. It’s not exactly the stuff fairy tales are made of.

While Samantha can’t be trusted, at least according to her ex-husband, she does raise a few interesting questions. She paints Markle as someone who’s been desperate for fame since the beginning, saying she was always ambitious to become a princess and calling her a social climber. But what young girl doesn’t grow up wanting to be a member of the royal family? It is what Disney movies are made of.

Markle’s rise to fame has obvious parallels to Kate Middleton’s, but some have gone as far as to compare her to the notorious Wallis Simpson, King Edward VIII’s wife, who he had to abdicate the throne to marry. Markle doesn’t deserve that insulting conflation, as she’s been outspoken about her support of women’s issues, including Time’s Up—and she’s certainly not a Nazi sympathizer.

But Simpson and Markle are the most controversial members of the royal family in recent history. Both are American born, were divorced and have received criticism from the public, although Markle’s is more all-encompassing via social media. And most importantly, both have been dubbed “not royal material.”

Markle’s only true vice is that before she met Prince Harry, she was very obviously striving for fame, just like any other C-list actress. She regularly appeared at cheesy gifting suites, showing off swag that a princess would never be caught with, from Tervis tumblers to candy. She smiled on sponsored red carpets for everything from fitness magazines to Uber. She proudly sat front row at Hervé Leger shows. She even had her own lifestyle blog, which despite Goop’s persistence, doesn’t exactly scream “A-lister.” Just look at Blake Lively’s now-defunct site, Preserve.

Most damningly, when she was younger, Markle often discussed becoming a royal one day. There’s a video of her pretending to be a Queen and former friends say she was obsessed with Princess Diana, with one telling the Daily Mail, “It’s like she has been planning this all her life.”

As much as their romance sounds like a Hallmark Movie, was Markle really plotting to marry Prince Harry from the start? Perhaps it’s more of a Lifetime Movie than we originally thought, complete with a social climber as the leading role.

Whether she’s 100 percent authentic (less than likely) or completely calculating (probably somewhat true) Markle is about to completely disrupt the royal family—and inspire young girls playing princess to start scheming. After all, if a Suits actress can become a member of the royal family, anything is possible.