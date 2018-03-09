How Could a Single Meatball—Sans Spaghetti—Really Be Worth $100?

Attention New Yorkers, there’s a fancy new meatball in town. One Manhattan restaurant has figured out a unique way to celebrate National Meatball Day this Friday and it involves a $100 meatball.

For one day only, Davio’s Northern Italian Steakhouse will offer the pricey dish at their 447 Lexington Avenue location.

But this is nothing like the Italian staple your mother made from breadcrumbs and eggs. Created by executive chef Juan Tourn, it’s carefully crafted from Wagyu beef, truffle Caciocavallo cheese, foie gras, winter truffles and topped with a creamy shallot and champagne sauce. That’s right, this $100 meal doesn’t even include a mound of spaghetti.

However, it does come with its very own wine pairing: a glass of 2012 Prunotto Barolo, which is offered for $135 per bottle at the restaurant. But does the wine and these luxe ingredients justify such a hefty price tag?

“We wanted to utilize some of the finest ingredients available, to provide our guests with a unique tasting experience, available for one day only,” Chef Tourn told Observer.

The executive chef revealed to Observer that this dish, which takes two whole days to prepare, originated from a recipe passed down by his grandmother. It also happens to be an over-the-top version of the restaurant’s traditional American Kobe beef meatballs, a popular option on the daily menu that usually costs just $13.

Davio’s regularly develops elaborate dishes with top-line ingredients inspired by their less-expensive customer favorites. For example, at their Boston location, Davio’s has offered a $100 spring roll. Since they received an immense interest in that special dish, they figured they would do the same in NYC to celebrate the meaty “holiday.”

As it turns out, the high price doesn’t seem to faze meatball lovers.

“Somebody called from Canada—they said they’re coming in just to try the meatball and they’re going to make a weekend out of it. I was just baffled. It’s been crazy,” said Anny Deese, Davio’s press representative. The extravagant meal has also been featured on ABC’s The Chew and NBC New York, both of which gave the dish rave reviews.

The decadent dinner will only be offered at Davio’s on March 9th, from 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. and reservations are strongly suggested.

If this is a tad too pricey for you, you can also celebrate today at Carmine’s with their $1 giant meatballs or catch up with Daniel’s Chicken Bus to get some for free. The Meatball Shop will be taking over the party bus to pass out free meatballs at various stops in midtown between 1 and 4 p.m.

We can think of a lot of ways to spend $100, but a giant meatball is not the first that comes to mind.