‘Stranger Things’ Creators Deny Abuse Accusation

Recently, a crew member on Netflix’s Stranger Things 2 accused creators and showrunners Matt and Ross Duffer of verbal abuse. Now, the Duffers have responded to the allegation by emphatically denying it.

On Thursday, Peyton Brown, a grip on the show, posted on Instagram that she would not be returning for Stranger Things season three due to the abuse that she witnessed. Brown wrote:

“I guess there’s no better day than #nationalwomensday to say #timesup and announce that I will not be a part of the filming of Season 3 of Stranger Things. Why, you ask? Because I stand with my sisters. I personally witnessed two men in high positions of power on that set seek out and verbally abuse multiple women. I promised myself that if I were ever in a situation to say something that I would.”

In subsequent comments, which have now been hidden, Brown identified the Duffer brothers as the alleged abusers. According to IMDb, H. Peyton Brown worked in the camera department for nine episodes of the hit Netflix series.

“We are deeply upset to learn that someone felt uncomfortable on our set,” the brothers said in a statement. “Due to the high-stress nature of production, tempers occasionally get frayed, and for that, we apologize. However, we think it is important not to mischaracterize our set, where we believe strongly in treating everyone fairly regardless of gender, orientation, race, religion, or anything else. We remain totally committed to providing a safe and collaborative working environment for everyone on our productions.”

Netflix also investigated the matter and said in a statement, per THR: “We looked into the concern that was raised when we heard of the allegation on Thursday and found no wrongdoing. Maintaining a safe, respectful atmosphere on set is important to us, and we know it is to the Duffer Brothers as well.”

Stranger Things is a global phenomenon, routinely ranking as the most popular streaming show around the world. Shortly after season two averaged a whopping 8.8 million viewers per episode within three days of its release, according to Nielsen data, Netflix locked up producer Shawn Levy to a lucrative overall deal. Season three will premiere in 2019.