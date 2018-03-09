Eco-Friendly NJ Penthouse Is Poised to Break Price Record

New Jersey has always drawn value-conscience New Yorkers across the Hudson, but that move often meant sacrificing the markers of luxury seldom seen outside Manhattan. A new development called Nine on the Hudson is now radically altering those expectations, all while reinventing what it means to live in the Garden State.

Developed by K. Hovnanian® at Port Imperial Urban Renewal VI, LLC in the Port Imperial neighborhood, Nine on the Hudson is a 278-unit luxury condo tower with some pretty spectacular amenities. That includes a 24-hour concierge service, a dog wash, a rooftop lounge and an infinity-edge pool.

But it’s the penthouse that really makes the building stand above other new construction projects popping up near Manhattan. The unit’s most obvious superlative is that at $8 million, it boasts the biggest ask ever for a condo in New Jersey. But at just $2,000 per square foot, Nine on the Hudson is still a relative steal for area penthouse hunters who are used to asks upwards of $10,000 per square foot. And even though this penthouse might be a touch more expensive than Nine on the Hudson’s average price of $900 per square foot, the luxe amenities are certainly worth it.

This spacious rooftop apartment is ideal for design lovers, using a pastiche of Asian and European influences to create the rare harmony between beauty and function. When creating the space, developer Alexander Hovnanian was inspired by his time spent working as a sculptor in the South of Japan, in addition to the esteemed work of designer Axel Vervoordt.

“The rooftop is crazy. Having this glass cube and rooftop garden is just so unusual,” Hovnanian explained. “For me, the best part is the foyer, where you get all of this amazing light. You can live with so much plant life.”

The 4,000-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-and-a-half bathroom spread features calming water views, a glass atrium and Zen garden, all giving the glass retreat a tranquil ambiance.

“There is so much outdoor space,” Hovnanian noted. “You’re ten minutes away from the hustle and bustle of Midtown Manhattan but you’re worlds away—at least in terms of peace and tranquility.”

The outdoor areas of the home feature eco-friendly design elements like living green walls, stone accents and fire pits. Inside, that organic lifestyle ties in with modern conveniences like a great room with a sculpted fireplace, high-end appliances, floor-to-ceiling windows and a owner’s suite with a marble spa bath.

Perhaps the penthouse’s two most impressive amenities are the greenhouse, where residents can grow their own fresh herbs, and a sunken tatami area—a traditional Japanese mat room that truly embodies mealtime serenity.

In unison, these natural building blocks work to surround and lift you out of the urban landscape and into a personal oasis. The penthouse at Nine on the Hudson is not only setting a new benchmark for luxury in New Jersey, it’s setting a new standard for wellbeing.

