NJ Politics Digest: A Cheap High? State Might Let You Grow Your Own Pot

Among the items being debated as Gov. Phil Murphy pushes to legalize and tax marijuana is whether or not New Jersey residents will be able to grow their own pot, and if so, how much.

The Asbury Park Press reports on two legalization bills being considered by the legislature. One would allow residents to grow up to six cannabis plants at home, as long as only three are mature and flowering. One plant can produce about six pounds of pot.

But a bill introduced in the Senate last year doesn’t contain any provisions for home growing. Bill sponsor Nick Scutari said homegrowing would just raise too many questions, could stifle growth of a legal marijuana industry in the state and could result in people selling their own, untaxed produce.

Of the eight states and the District of Columbia that have legalized marijuana, only Washington bans residents from growing their own. The rest place restrictions on where people can grow pot and purchase seeds, which can range in price from $15 to more than $100, according to the Asbury Park Press report.

As the state’s legalization efforts inch forward, some professionals are stepping forward to offer their services to those who want to get involved. A report in The Record looks at a law firm willing to help those who would like to invest in New Jersey marijuana operations once they are legalized, despite U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions’ opposition to loosening drug laws. While there are rewards for those who get in on the ground floor of marijuana operations, the story also points out that such involvement is not without its serious risks.

“If you need to sleep real well every night, this is not the field for you,” Sam Kamin, a professor of marijuana policy law at the University of Denver, said in the newspaper’s report.

Quote of the Day: “People think cannabis will be the cool industry with all the cool people. Instead, it’s every boring profession you could possibly think of. It’s lawyers, accountants, tax people, insurance people. It’s people in suits who do a job that is not considered super interesting,” – Chris Davis, executive director of the National Cannabis Bar Association.

Leonard Lance’s Congressional District Now a ‘Toss Up,’ Report Says

New Jersey Rep. Leonard Lance’s seat is up for grabs this year, according to the Cook Political Report, which shifted his district on Friday from “lean Republican” to a “toss up.”

Christian Hetrick, Observer Read more

NJ marijuana legalization prospects have lawyers getting serious about weed

Marijuana. Say it again. Marijuana. Does the word make you flinch or giggle? It is a funny-sounding word, after all, and it looks funny here, written out like this. Marijuana is one of those words that sounds funnier the more times you repeat it. Marijuana, marijuana, marijuana.

The Record Read more

NJ marijuana legalization: Is home grow too much, too soon with legal weed?

In a state where the governor, many top legislators and a majority of the people tell pollsters they want to legalize, regulate and tax marijuana, is homegrown weed too much to handle?

Asbury Park Press Read more

Will legal weed come to N.J.? What to know about the latest proposal

Gov. Phil Murphy on Tuesday said he remains fully committed to legalizing recreational marijuana and pledged to get it done by the end of 2018.

NJ.com Read more

NJ marijuana legalization: Oceanport might say no to weed

While state lawmakers wrestle with legislation to legalize marijuana, Oceanport’s Borough Council introduced a zoning measure to keep weed proprietors out of town.

Asbury Park Press Read more

Murphy underfunds popular property tax relief program in first budget

One of New Jersey’s top property tax relief programs for hundreds of thousands of senior, disabled and low-income homeowners is underfunded by about $150 million in the state budget proposal that Gov. Phil Murphy unveiled earlier this week.

NJ.com Read more

Stile: Fears of public outrage over tax hike fight don’t frighten Phil Murphy

Former Gov. Jim Florio sat quietly among the distinguished guests in the front row of the Assembly chambers as Gov. Phil Murphy outlined his plans to raise taxes.

The Record Read more

Airbnb applauds Murphy’s desire to tax sharing-economy services

It’s hard to believe that a company actually is in favor of new taxes.

But it’s true in New Jersey, when it comes to Airbnb.

ROI-NJ Read more

Murphy’s 1st budget shows how much can change post-Christie

New Jersey officially put Chris Christie in the rearview mirror when he left office this year, but Gov. Phil Murphy’s new budget puts the change in administration in starker focus.

Associated Press Read more

Bridge Shutdown a Reminder of Cost of Aging Infrastructure

As a tug of war over funding a multibillion-dollar rail project continue in Washington, the perils facing Northeast Corridor commuters were brought into stark relief again Friday morning when a century-old bridge malfunctioned, suspending train service for hours in and out of New York.

Associated Press Read more

Gateway chairman resolutely optimistic in face of dire signs from D.C.

With President Donald Trump apparently dead set on denying federal funding for a vital new rail tunnel linking New Jersey with New York’s Penn Station, one tunnel booster is drawing sustenance from an unusual source: his experience in the fight to legalize same-sex marriage in New York state.

Politico Read more

Suspended Sayreville walkout student Rosa Rodriguez received her roses

A student who garnered nationwide attention when she solely walked out of the borough’s high school under the threat of punishment has received her delivery of roses after the school refused the flowers on Friday morning.

The Record Read more

Di Ionno: The gun ‘conversation’ is just beginning

The T-shirts stand like tombstones in the Montclair churchyard.

In the past weeks, snow collected on top of them, just as it did on the marble and limestone grave markers in local cemeteries, and the winds of those storms made the cotton shirts flap and shudder.

NJ.com Read more

Last call: Late governor hangs out at Irish pub for St. Patrick’s Day

Brendan Byrne, the former governor of New Jersey, was a big fan of Hudson County in the northern part of the state.

Philly Voice Read more

Donald Trump may not like what these Jersey Republicans did

From health care to taxes to cutting funding for the Gateway Tunnel, congressional Republicans supported an agenda last year that singled out New Jersey for pain.

NJ.com Read more

NJ School Changes Gun Rule After NRA Group’s Lawsuit Threat

A school district under fire from gun advocates has changed a student handbook after the state chapter of the NRA threatened a civil rights lawsuit over a rule that ostensibly prohibited students from handling guns off school grounds.

NJ101.5 Read more

Moran: Trump’s poison could kill fellow Republicans in Jersey

Rep. Tom MacArthur, alone among New Jersey Republicans, has embraced Donald Trump with a full bear hug. Maybe he thought that would work out for him politically, but it’s shaping up to be a disaster.

NJ.com Read more

How your Trump tax cut could get eaten up by something else he did

You were told the Republican tax bill would cut your taxes.

NJ.com Read more

Are N.J. Republicans really doomed now that Christie is gone and Murphy is in charge?

For eight years, the Republican Party in New Jersey revolved around one person: Chris Christie.

NJ.com Read more

Fulop may want to run for Congress in 2018

Steven Fulop spent his first three years as Mayor of Jersey City essentially running for Governor. When he suddenly dropped out of the race, he shifted back to his local politics lane and won a re-election. But governing New Jersey’s second largest city this time around is more challenging: he’s dealing with an unpopular tax revaluation, a controversy over a legal services contract for open public records requests – and today, a strike by public school teachers.

New Jersey Globe Read more

How JCP&L’s epic 9-day mess spread across N.J., in one animated map

Left in the dark, in the cold and seething with anger.

That’s how thousands of New Jersey residents spent days (and some more than a week) earlier this month thanks to major power outages caused by two back-to-back winter storms.

NJ.com Read more

When a beloved immigrant without legal status is forbidden to drive

A week ago Monday, Harry Pangemanan led a team of college volunteers across Central New Jersey, making repairs and answering questions for residents in need.

Asbury Park Press Read more

Judge Orders Jersey City Teachers Back to Work

A judge on Friday ordered teachers back to work on Monday as talks continue on a new contract.

NJ101.5 Read more

NJ Solar Shows Slow Growth As Pace Slackens Nationally

The solar market continued to grow in New Jersey and the rest of the nation last year, but the pace slackened a bit across the country overall, according to a new report.

NJSpotlight Read more

Highlands Council chairman steps down due to ‘personal issues’

Roxbury Councilman Jim Rilee stepped down as chairman of the Highlands Council Thursday, after seven years on the state board that oversees protection of the water supply for 5.4 million New Jersey Highlands Region residents.

Daily Record Read more

39 candidates, 10 positions, and a shot to shape the future of N.J.’s largest city

With less than two months to go until Newark’s municipal elections, the final roster of candidates is bringing back some familiar faces eager to jump back into the fray and breaking old alliances.

NJ.com Read more

Murphy candidate for commission post loses vote

Gov. Phil Murphy got involved in a contested election for vice chairman of the Passaic Valley Sewerage Commission and lost.

New Jersey Globe Read more

Paterson council criticizes downtown business group, rejects its budget

For the first time in 20 years, the City Council has rejected the annual budget for the Downtown Paterson Special Improvement District, a group that holds events such as the July 4th fireworks and special shopping days.

Patterson Press Read more

Jury: Atlantic City police to blame for attack

A man who sued Atlantic City police after three officers punched and kicked him and allowed a police dog to sink its teeth into his thigh won his case Thursday after a month-long trial in U.S. District Court in Camden.

Inquirer Read more

Ocean Co. freeholders: We’ll use signs to blame NJ for slow roadwork

Freeholder Joseph H. Vicari said he will give Gov. Phil Murphy until Memorial Day weekend to finish improvements to the intersection of routes 37 and 166, or the county government will consider waging a public relations campaign against his administration.

Asbury Park Press Read more

He told cops ‘I’m a f–king judge’ after failed sobriety test. And he beat DWI rap.

Wilfredo Benitez was passed out in the driver’s seat of his silver BMW hatchback at 2:13 a.m. with his hazard lights flashing along the shoulder of Route 80, records show.

NJ.com Read more

Seaside Heights parking director suspended without pay after being charged with a cover-up

The director of the borough’s Parking Authority has been suspended without pay from his $90,000-a-year job after he was charged with striking a bicyclist with a borough vehicle and then trying to cover up the incident, Borough Attorney George R. Gilmore said.

Asbury Park Press Read more

Jersey Shore ice cream wars. Who gets to sell?

For decades, they have peddled ice cream on the beaches of Ventnor, selling frozen treats to generations of families and becoming popular fixtures along the sand.

Inquirer Read more

Editorial: Murphy facing strong headwinds from fellow Democrats

It was obvious from the muted applause Gov. Phil Murphy received from fellow Democrats during his budget address last week that he wasn’t going to have an easy time pushing through many of his spending initiatives.

Asbury Park Press Read more

Editorial: Phil Murphy begins to give New Jersey public education its due

While there might be some hand-wringing in Trenton among fiscal hawks in response to Gov. Phil Murphy’s proposed big-spending, high-tax budget, one group that will not be complaining much is the state’s public education community, which had been starved for resources for several years. Indeed, former Gov. Chris Christie spent much more time publicly denigrating teachers and their unions than he did trying to consider ways to properly fund public schools.

The Record Read more

Editorial: Murphy tackles N.J. Transit, in earnest

In Chris Christie’s first year in office, he kneecapped the state subsidy for New Jersey Transit by $62 million, raised rail fares 25 percent, hiked bus fares 10 percent, reduced schedules, and eliminated off-peak rail discounts.

NJ.com Read more