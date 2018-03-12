NJ Politics Digest: Determining Which Groups in the State Get NRA Grants

With its tough gun laws and high population, there’s not as much of a firearms culture in the Garden State as in other locales in the country.

That’s reflected in the amount of money state groups get from the National Rifle Association, according to a report in the Asbury Park Press. New Jersey groups – including youth programs and social groups – only received about $140,000 in NRA Foundation grants since 2010, according to the report. The foundation gave a total of $61 million in grants and other funds between 2010 and 2016. The report compares the amount New Jersey receives to grant totals for California – $7.9 million – and Texas – about $5 million.

The grants have come under scrutiny since the Parkland school shooting and the revelations that the gunman had been on a school shooting team that had received grants, according to the report. No schools in New Jersey received NRA grant funds, which went to private shooting clubs or Boy Scout programs and were primarily used to pay for safety and education programs.

The Central Jersey Rifle and Pistol Club in Jackson received the most money of any group in the state, with a total of $51,658, according to the report. The smallest New Jersey grant was $5,068 for a shooting program run by the Garden State Council Boy Scouts of America in Westampton.

Quote of the Day: “I think Steve Sweeney has a lot of experience. Unfortunately, Governor Murphy doesn’t have a lot of experience. I think when inexperience clashes with experience, it’s not always pretty.” — Assembly Minority Leader Jon Bramnick, on the tension between the state’s two top Democrats.

New Jersey Lawmakers to Consider Earned Sick Leave Bill

New Jersey lawmakers are moving to enact a statewide sick leave law now that Democrat Phil Murphy is in the governor’s office.

New Jersey youth programs and social clubs received about $140,000 in grants from the National Rifle Association since 2010, according to an analysis by the Associated Press.

Trump tariffs on imports bad news for N.J. businesses

President Donald Trump’s tariffs on imported steel and aluminum would cost New Jersey businesses an extra $477 million — more than all but seven other states — according to a new study.

Judge’s order for more affordable housing in Princeton could ripple across New Jersey

A judge in Mercer County on Thursday ordered two affluent New Jersey towns to plan for more low- and middle-income housing within their boundaries, a long-anticipated ruling some say might force municipalities statewide to build more affordable housing.

Legalized pot in New Jersey – not so fast

When New Jersey State Sen. Nicholas Scutari introduced a 62-page bill and primer on how to legalize marijuana almost one year ago, he chuckled when asked if it had a prayer of passing.

One reason NJ’s library loans melted down? A $900,000 contract for 2.3 million books

The company that bungled library-to-library book loans in New Jersey won its contract in large part because its bid was half as costly as some competitors’, raising the question of whether New Jersey is trying to run a complex delivery network on the cheap.

Democrats are in charge, so no big fights over Murphy’s budget, right? Don’t bet on it.

So Democrats are in charge of everything in New Jersey government for the first time this decade, and progressives who chafed under two terms of Chris Christie couldn’t be happier.

Stile: He talks solidarity with Pope Francis, but Phil Murphy faces deep divide with Democrats

Nothing seems to get Gov. Phil Murphy more worked up than the theme of solidarity.

Moran: Will Phil Murphy be as clueless as Jimmy Carter?

It’s been a pleasure to watch Gov. Phil Murphy spend the last few months removing the stains left by Gov. Chris Christie. The new guy is reversing course on things like climate change, women’s health, and medical marijuana.

Mulshine: Democratic governors tax first and ask questions later

What is this obsession that newly elected Democratic governors have with raising taxes in their first year in office?

Is this the charter school ‘time out’ Murphy promised?

New Jersey’s new governor will consider changes to the state’s charter school law, potentially slowing the expansion of controversial, yet in-demand schools championed by former Gov. Chris Christie.

New Jersey to ‘transition’ away from PARCC tests in schools

The standardized tests known as PARCC — loathed by many teachers and parents — may be on their way out of New Jersey schools.

Thousands Still Without Power As Third Storm Looms

While both JCP&L and PSE&G restored power for thousands of customers as of Sunday morning, both utility companies fell short of their goals of having power fully restored across the state.

Enough is enough, say Morris County residents without power

Enough is enough said a Rockaway Township couple that has been living without power since the first nor’easter hit the area last Friday.

Murphy threatens top power company as many remain in the dark

Gov. Phil Murphy lit into Jersey Central Power & Light on Saturday as tens of thousands of the company’s New Jersey customers remained without power in the wake of back-to-back winter storms, threatening to use “all the authority at my disposal” to have the power restored.

Newark fought for this for 22 years. Why are some now walking away?

Newark’s public schools are finally back under local control, but three incumbent school board members who helped wrestle the reins from the state are not running in next month’s elections.

Can a friend’s tragic death help pass domestic violence law?

Eileen McCay is hoping change will come from tragedy.

Her close friend Colleen Brownell and Brownell’s stepsister, Alysia McCloskey, deserve it, she says.

The 25 least diverse towns in New Jersey

When it comes to race, these towns are the exceptions.

So why is Donald Trump sticking it to New Jersey?

President Donald Trump’s new-found opposition to funding the Gateway Tunnel project is just the latest example of how he’s championed policies that punish New Jersey, where he has long ties and spends his spring weekends and summer vacation.

Trump opposition to Gateway blasted by these N.J. Republicans

Nine House Republicans from New Jersey and New York on Friday urged House Speaker Paul Ryan to ignore threats from President Donald Trump and include money for the Gateway Tunnel project in legislation funding the federal government through Sept. 30.

Tensions escalate in Hudson County political turf war

The plan to oust Hudson County Executive Tom DeGise was pitched to DeGise over coffee in North Bergen’s Coach House diner on Wednesday afternoon.

Former Mount Olive officer, pardoned by governor, gets his job back

Former township Police Officer Ryan Eastridge, whose obstruction conviction was pardoned by outgoing Gov. Chris Christie in December, has been offered his job back by police Chief Stephen Beecher.

Englewood’s ‘dire’ finances to be studied

The state of the city’s finances is so dire that two groups will be charged with examining the city’s budgetary practices.

River Edge councilman Vito Acquafredda remembered as ‘big force’ in town

Councilman Vito Acquafredda, 63, died this week after a long battle with an illness, officials announced.

South Jersey VFW Post shut down because it ‘became a corner bar’

They were supposed to march in parades on Memorial Day and Veterans Day, carry the red, white and blue on Flag Day, sell red Buddy poppies to help disabled veterans, and teach schoolchildren about patriotism.

Editorial: Paterson and its pivotal mayor’s race

Last week Paterson, the state’s third-largest city, made the front page of The Record once again for all the wrong reasons. As Joe Malinconico of Paterson Press reported, city officials waited more than six months to take control of the Municipal Utilities Authority’s bank accounts after the city dissolved the troubled agency in 2014.

