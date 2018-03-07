NJ Politics Digest: Legislation to Cure ‘Surprise’ Insurance Bills Stalls

New Jersey’s physicians are fighting hard against a plan to address “surprise” out-of-network health insurance charges, according to a report from NJSpotlight.

While the measure cleared an Assembly panel in a party-line vote this week, it’s been delayed in the Senate, after a committee meeting, where the bill was set to be discussed, was cancelled due to lack of support, according to the report.

Business groups, labor leaders, consumer advocates, insurance providers and the state’s hospital association all support the bill, which only addresses emergency out-of-network charges. While state law says patients can’t be held responsible for costs above what they would pay in-network, non-network physicians can still bill insurance companies for the full cost. That eventually leads to higher overall costs for all who have medical insurance, according to advocates.

But doctors, and their Republican allies, say the plan would give insurance companies too much power and drive doctors out of state.

Proponents of the measure had hoped recent changes in Trenton—new Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin (D-Middlesex), is a lead sponsor of the bill and Gov. Phil Murphy has voiced support for out-of-network reform—would lead to quick passage.

But as the NJSpotlight report notes, those hopes now seem stalled, at least temporarily.

Quote of the Day: “There’s smart taxes and there’s not smart taxes.” — Senate President Steve Sweeney, defending his plan to impose a three percent tax surcharge on businesses with more than $1 million in net income.

Steve Sweeney Proposes Tax Hike on New Jersey Corporations

New Jersey Senate President Steve Sweeney unveiled a plan on Tuesday to boost funding for schools by raising taxes on some corporations, offering an alternative to Gov. Phil Murphy’s millionaires tax a week before the governor proposes his budget to the legislature.

Christian Hetrick, Observer

Tax Hike for N.J. Businesses? Senate President Says Raise Taxes on Corporations, Not People

New Jersey Senate President Stephen Sweeney, who has been cool to Gov. Phil Murphy’s plan to raise taxes on millionaires, instead proposed a tax increase on corporations to boost funding for schools.

The Record

Sweeney Unveils New School Funding Plan for New Jersey

Senate President Steve Sweeney Tuesday unveiled a $758 million school funding overhaul that he says would increase aid to underfunded districts, expand preschool programs and fully fund the state share of special education as part of an overall plan to shift responsibility for special education to the state level.

Press of Atlantic City

Phil Murphy’s Play for N.J. Legal Weed Is No ‘Slam Dunk as Marijuana Opponents Rally

Running for governor last year, Phil Murphy generated great expectations for legal, recreational marijuana.

The Record

Legal Weed in New Jersey? ‘More People Are Gonna Die,’ Veteran Prosecutor Says

If Gov. Phil Murphy really expects to legalize recreational marijuana use, he might want to read pages 34 through 36 of the most recent report published by a road-safety group that all governors join upon taking office.

The Record

N.J. Declares State of Emergency Before Noreaster

Gov. Phil Murphy says a state of emergency will go into effect ahead of a new storm expected to hit NewJersey. Murphy said at a news conference that the declaration goes into effect at 8 p.m.

NJ101.5

‘Hell No,’ Mayor Won’t Quit Over His ‘Crisis Actor’ Parkland Post

Hell no, Mayor Wayne Levante says—He won’t go. The mayor of Newton declined a request made by the township council in a resolution Monday to step down as mayor because of “inappropriate and unprofessional behavior” by engaging in “conduct unbecoming of a mayor in his interaction with the public.”

NJ101.5

Embattled Newton Mayor Says He Was Pressured out of Newark Teaching Job

The Newton mayor who was censured and urged to quit by his colleagues says he lost his Newark public school teaching job as payback for challenging how the state allocates school funding.

NJ.com

Controversial Insurance Bill Advances As Docs Give Dire Warnings

Physicians are ramping up their opposition to the legislature’s effort to address out-of-network health insurance charges, as they claim the effort would reduce access to treatment and actually end up harming patient care.

NJSpotlight

Mishandling of Corpses Called ‘Shocking,’ ‘Outrageous’ as N.J. Lawmakers Seek Answers

Two New Jersey lawmakers expressed shock and dismay Tuesday at an NJ Advance Media investigation detailing allegations of dropped and mishandled bodies lodged against a company paid hundreds of thousands of dollars in taxpayer money to transport the dead.

NJ.com

Hillary Rodham Clinton Is Coming to Rutgers.

Clinton, the first female Democratic presidential candidate and former Secretary of State, Senator from New York and First Lady, will speak at the Rutgers University College Avenue gym at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, March 29.

Asbury Park Press

Gateway Tunnel’s Fate Under Trump Has Been Clear for Months

President Donald Trump asked Republican congressional leaders to block federal funding for the Gateway rail tunnel from New Jersey into Manhattan, The Washington Post reported late last week.

The Record

Trump Wants to Kill Gateway Project He’d Praised; N.J. Lawmakers Are Stunned and Angry

President Donald Trump opposes the Gateway Tunnel project and is trying to keep money for it out of legislation funding the government for the rest of the fiscal year, his transportation secretary told a House committee Tuesday.

NJ.com

Where will Amazon locate HQ2? Pick your rumor.

The competition for Amazon’s new HQ2 offices is heating up. Executives from the company are in the midst of discreetly visiting finalist cities, raising questions about whether the online retail giant is ready to commit, even privately, to a specific location.

NJ.com

Confront Russia to Protect Israel, Sen. Bob Menendez Urges President Trump

Sen. Bob Menendez said Tuesday that President Trump needs to confront Russia about Iran’s activities in Syria if he wants to protect Israel.

The Record

With Grant in, Long Branch Has a 3-Horse Mayoral Race

There will be a three-horse race for mayor.

Asbury Park Press

Should Police Be Selling Shirts That Say ‘House of Pain?’ Chief’s OK With It

At least one member of a North Jersey police department is selling t-shirts with the department’s name and a logo some people believe is in bad taste—given some of its officers have been accused of using excessive force in arrests.

NJ.com

Christie Allies at NJ Transit Got Promotions, Raises as Agency Struggled to Fund Its Operations

NJ Transit hired or promoted 10 employees connected to Gov. Chris Christie’s administration as it hemorrhaged staff needed to operate safely and reliably, The Record and NorthJersey.com found after reviewing months of legislative testimony, court documents and state employee salary data.

The Record

Editorial: Trump and Gateway—More Government by Reckless Neglect

The Hudson River tunnels will undoubtedly fail, but it isn’t likely to be a disaster-film spectacle.

NJ.com

Editorial: Amtrak Backup Plan Could Be Valuable, But It Shouldn’t Have Been Needed

Sometimes, the trains in New Jersey don’t run on time. Sometimes, they don’t run at all. And sometimes, machinery needed to fix the trains breaks down, too, because of politics and foot-dragging and sheer incompetence.

The Record

Editorial: Stoking Immigration Fears on a Train

It sounds like something out of a Stephen King novel or a Philip K. Dick story: A conductor on an NJ Transit morning rush-hour train coming on the intercom to announce to passengers that immigration agents were onboard and “looking for illegals.”

The Record