NJ Politics Digest: Murphy Turns to Tough Task of Selling Tax Hikes

Republicans panned it and Democrats seemed lukewarm at best, so on Wednesday Gov. Phil Murphy turned to the task of selling his $37.4 billion budget—and it’s attendant $1.5 billion hike in taxes—to New Jersey residents.

Murphy, who had campaigned on a promise to help the state’s financially battered middle class, surprised everyone during his budget address Tuesday with his call to hike the state’s recently reduced sales tax—additional costs he claims few New Jersey families will notice. Murphy also wants to collect taxes on online sales—a move New Jersey voters are sure to notice—and on ride-sharing and home-sharing services.

Meanwhile, Murphy, at this point, has managed to convey few easy-to-understand examples of how his budget will help middle class families. He did pledge Wednesday to avoid fare hikes at New Jersey Transit, but his pledge to provide free community college to all residents remains a promise he says he will implement in coming years.

Instead, his spending plan this year calls for assistance for low-income residents. He has pledged to increase school funding, but specifics of how that plan will impact local tax bills are not yet available. The same can be said for his proposal to allocate $57 million to expand pre-k programs in the state.

The budget would create a child and dependent care tax credit. The administration said this will save 74,000 families about $12 million. How the proposal—and it’s broad assessment of impact—resonates with tax-weary young families has yet to be seen.

Critics have slammed the budget for failing to include spending cuts, and Republicans have already tried to paint Murphy’s proposals as a replay of former Gov. Jim Florio’s much-despised tax hikes. Some Democrats, meanwhile, have been balking at the governor’s plan to implement a millionaires tax and to legalize and tax the sale of marijuana.

But the governor is undeterred, saying in a radio interview Wednesday that residents won’t mind additions to the state’s already high tax burden if they feel they are getting value for their money. He faulted former Gov. Chris Christie’s efforts to rein in spending over the last eight years as having hurt middle class families.

Quote of the Day: “Frankly, I’m a big fan of Gov. Florio’s. The ghost I’m dealing with is Chris Christie.” — Gov. Phil Murphy, on critics who compare his budget’s planned tax hikes to those implemented by former Gov. Jim Florio.

Phil Murphy Turns to Selling His Budget Amid Skepticism Over Tax Increases

Now that he’s outlined his progressive wish list to the lawmakers controlling New Jersey’s finances, Gov. Phil Murphy turns to selling his $37.4 billion budget to another crucial group: the taxpayers who would foot the bill.

The Record Read more

N.J. Sales Tax Hike: Gov. Murphy Doesn’t Think You’ll Mind Paying More; These Folks Do

Gov. Phil Murphy said taxpayers haven’t noticed last year’s sales tax decrease, implying they won’t mind paying more to balance his budget.

Asbury Park Press Read more

Tax Hikes Put Phil Murphy on the Defense After Budget Address

Gov. Phil Murphy played defense Wednesday in his first public interview after he unveiled a $37.4 billion state budget proposal that calls for more than $1.6 billion in new taxes and maneuvers to close loopholes.

NJ.com Read more

No Fare Hikes, Murphy Reassures NJ TRANSIT Riders

A day after unveiling a budget that includes $242 million to improve New Jersey Transit, Gov. Phil Murphy reassured commuters that fares will not be raised in the next year.

CBS News Read more

Murphy’s Education Budget—Some Pledges Redeemed, Others Deferred

Gov. Phil Murphy’s proposed budget for public education next year was as stark a departure from the past eight years as any topic he touched on yesterday.

NJSpotlight Read more

How Phil Murphy’s Budget Proves You Elected a Liberal Governor

You can call it the very model of a modern progressive budget.

From tax hikes on New Jersey’s wealthiest to tax credits for the working poor and legalization of marijuana, Gov. Phil Murphy’s first state budget proposal leaves virtually no progressive stone unturned.

NJ.com Read more

Moran: Murphy Says We Need Tax Hikes. OK. But What About Spending?

Nearly three decades have passed since Gov. Jim Florio raised taxes across the board, provoking a primal scream from voters that gave Republicans control of the state government for nearly a decade.

NJ.com Read more

Golden: After the Budget Who Blinks First, Murphy or Sweeney?

Normally, the budget submitted by a governor to the legislature returns to the chief executive’s office some three months later remarkably similar to the original spending plan.

NJSpotlight Read more

Ryan: No Gateway Money if Trump Will Veto Omnibus

Speaker Paul Ryan warned New York and New Jersey Republicans that he won’t allow funds for the Gateway project to be included in a massive spending package if it will cause President Donald Trump to veto the bill, according to GOP lawmakers.

Politico Read more

Trump Official Accuses N.J. of ‘Bullying’ on Gateway Tunnel

U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao ratcheted up the rhetoric over the Gateway Tunnel project, accusing proponents of waging a campaign to “bully the department” to approve funding.

NJ.com Read more

Nuke Subsidy Bill Re-Engineered as 3 Separate Measures

Trying to break an impasse, lawmakers and the governor’s office have apparently agreed to jointly move three bills to subsidize nuclear power, promote clean energy, and revive an offshore wind project off Atlantic City.

NJSpotlight Read more

Another Democrat Drops Out of Race for Leonard Lance’s Seat

Another Democrat has withdrawn from the race to take on Rep. Leonard Lance, strengthening the candidacy of former Assistant Secretary of State Tom Malinowski.

NJ.com Read more

Marijuana Retailers Group to Mayors: Call Us

The New Jersey Marijuana Retailers Association, a trade group, expressed a willingness to meet with the state’s mayors to discuss the possible legalized cannabis industry.

ROI-NJ Read more

Putting an End to Sick Pay Accrual

“Banking” unused sick pay perpetually and then taking it as a fat retirement bonus may not be an option for longtime county, municipal, and school employees much longer. The current practice has racked up $1.9 billion in debt, and cutting that liability would provide some relief to property taxpayers.

NJSpotlight Read more

Judge Strips Subpoena Power From Police’s Civilian Review Board

A Superior Court judge in Newark on Wednesday took away the city’s Civilian Complaint Review Board of subpoena and investigatory powers but said it could still conduct oversight of the police department.

NJ.com Read more

Why the Overhaul of N.J.’s Medical Examiner System Just Got a Major Boost

In a major concession, the state’s new attorney general said he will not stand in the way of rapidly advancing legislation that would strip his office of authority over the state’s troubled medical examiner system and move it to the health department, NJ Advance Media has learned.

NJ.com Read more

New Jersey School Walkouts: Full Coverage

North Jersey students poured out of classrooms Wednesday morning, filling football fields, parking lots and lawns where they bowed heads, waved signs and delivered speeches to honor the 17 victims of the Florida school shooting one month ago.

The Record Read more

National School Walkout: Students Call for Gun Control, Mourn Parkland Shooting Victims

Fifteen-year-old Zae’ana Santos knew why she walked out.

Asbury Park Press Read more

Feds Say No to LoBiondo Request for Cape May Meeting on Offshore Drilling

The federal government has said no to U.S. Rep. Frank LoBiondo’s request for a public hearing in Cape May County on a proposal to allow oil and natural gas exploration in the Atlantic Ocean.

Press of Atlantic City Read more

Affordable Housing Solution Coming for N.J., Lt. Gov Promises

Mayors and council members gathered Wednesday at the Statehouse for their annual lobbying event that includes panels with lawmakers and Cabinet members.

NJ101.5 Read more

Here Are New Jersey’s Healthiest Counties

Morris County has leapfrogged Hunterdon County as the healthiest in New Jersey, when disease, death and various factors that influence health are considered, while residents of Cumberland County continue to have the worst health behaviors and outcomes in the state.

The Record Read more

Phil Murphy Compares DuPont Pollution in Pompton Lakes to Love Canal; Says DEP Is Investigating

Gov. Phil Murphy compared DuPont’s cancer-causing contamination under a Pompton Lakes neighborhood to one of the most infamous pollution cases in the nation Wednesday, and said his administration is investigating whether cleanup efforts are working.

The Record Read more

Higher Minimum Wage, Higher Uber Fees, Higher Taxes: How Murphy’s Budget Hits N.J.

A higher minimum wage, higher Uber fares and higher taxes on millionaires: These are just some of the changes Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy is calling for in his $37.4 billion spending plan, which is 8 percent larger than the current budget.

The Record Read more

N.J. Attorney General Joins Letter Asking Congress to Protect Haitian, Salvadoran Immigrants

A coalition of 19 attorney generals sent a letter this week to Congress members urging it to pass legislation that will provide legal status to Haitians and Salvadorans whose authorization to work and protection from deportation will expire next year.

The Record Read more

As Jersey City Teachers’ Strike Threat Looms, Deal to End Dispute in Works

The school board may vote on a deal tomorrow intended to end an eight-month contract dispute with the public-school district’s teachers and avoid the first Jersey City teachers’ strike in 20 years.

NJ.com Read more

Bergen County Gun Range Gets $2.3 Million Overhaul After Lead Removal Woes

The gun range at Bergen County’s police academy is getting a $2.3 million overhaul that will replace its bullet-catching sand berm with a steel-trap system that officials say will halt further lead contamination at the Campgaw Road site.

The Record Read more

Passaic County Adopts Budget, Raises Taxes Just Under 2 Percent

After a one-year reprieve from rising taxes, the honeymoon ended Tuesday when the Passaic County Freeholder Board adopted its 2018 budget, which will cost taxpayers on average about two percent more.

The Record Read more

Englewood Mayor Frank Huttle III Will Not Seek a 4th Term

Mayor Frank Huttle III will not seek re-election to a fourth term, he announced Wednesday.

The Record Read more

Homelessness in Ocean County: Code Blue Proves It’s More Widespread Than Many Thought

For several years, advocates for the poor have maintained there is a homelessness problem in Ocean County. Now they have evidence to back it up.

Asbury Park Press Read more

Can Toms River Find a Way to Curb Development?

Can a divided Township Council find a way to slow development?

Asbury Park Press Read more

Editorial: Students Walk Out, Saying a Loud and Clear ‘Enough’

Tired of waiting for adult leaders to lead on gun violence, especially in the wake of the Feb. 14 mass school shooting in Florida that left 17 people dead, high school students in New Jersey and across the country spoke their minds on the issue in a very visible way—by participating in a planned 17-minute mass walkout of their classrooms and hallways.

The Record Read more