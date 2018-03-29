NJ Politics Digest: Hate Crimes on the Rise in the State

After years of declines, reports of hate crimes are rising in New Jersey, according to State Police statistics.

NJ.com reports that there were 417 bias incidents reported in New Jersey in 2016, a 14 percent increase from the prior year.

State Attorney General Gurbir Grewal has said he expects the numbers to continue to climb. And the Democrat appointee isn’t shy about assigning blame for the increase.

“It’s sad that we see bias incidents trending upward, but it’s not surprising, given that we have political leaders in this country who encourage the expression of intolerance and hatred, or in other cases, ignore or countenance it,” Grewal said in a statement.

Grewal told NJ.com that reports from schools represented 27 percent of the reports of such incidents.

While Grewal said the increase is a local reflection of national trends, he added that improvements in reporting could also be responsible for some of the increase.

Quote of the Day: “Change has to happen in New Jersey and it’s not going to happen by just raising taxes.” — Senate President Steve Sweeney.

Bob Menendez Highlights Humble Beginnings in Reelection Kickoff

Four months after surviving his corruption trial, New Jersey Sen. Bob Menendez launched his reelection bid on Wednesday in his hometown’s high school, highlighting his roots as a poor kid from Union City and taking aim at President Trump.

Christian Hetrick, Observer Read more

A Look at the Highs and Lows of Sen. Bob Menendez as He Prepares for a Reelection Bid

Bob Menendez’s second term as a U.S. senator was overshadowed by a federal corruption investigation and prosecution spanning five years, culminating last year in a trial that ended in a deadlocked jury.

The Record Read more

Stile: Sen. Bob Menendez Tries to Shake Cloud of Corruption Trial as He Takes Fight to Trump

Bob Menendez, Union City’s rise-from-bootstraps United State senator, told a hometown crowd Wednesday that he carries a “piece of this place in my heart” in the corridors of the capitol.

The Record Read more

Ethics, Trump & More: 9 Things You Should Know About Bob Menendez as He Launches Campaign

U.S. Sen. Robert Menendez kicks off his campaign for a third term on Wednesday with events in Union City and Sewell.

NJ.com Read more

Local Police Chiefs React to New NJ Rules on Drug-Testing Officers, Monitoring Complaints

Robert Kronyak, the Wanaque police chief, has never had a formal early-warning system to spot troubled officers in his department.

Daily Record Read more

Grewal Joins Coalition Objecting to Federal ‘Conscience’ Rule

State Atty. Gen. Gurbir Grewal has joined a multi-state coalition of attorneys general to urge the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to withdraw a proposed “conscience” rule that would allow health care institutions to deny medical care to patients on religious grounds.

NJBiz Read more

Gun-Rights Advocates Want to Recall Lacey School Board Member

Three Lacey residents—inspired by a gun-rights controversy that has pitted large portions of the population against school district leadership—have filed their intention to recall a long-time board member.

Asbury Park Press Read more

NJ Could Be More Innovative If Taxes Were Lower

With the United States expected to spend more than $550 billion on research and development in 2018, the personal finance website WalletHub has released its report on The Most and Least Innovative States of 2018.

NJ101.5 Read more

NJ at ‘Breaking Point,’ Sweeney Backs Away From Raising Taxes

The top Democrat in the state Legislature said Tuesday that he is not a fan of the new taxes proposed by the governor of his own party.

NJ101.5 Read more

This Early Murphy Supporter Just Dissed His First Budget

A group that was among the earliest to endorse Gov. Phil Murphy’s gubernatorial campaign is now opposing his very first budget.

NJ.com Read more

Huge Show of Force Expected at Dem Meeting Tonight

The quarterly meeting of the New Jersey Democratic State Committee is typically an unexciting, low-turnout, check-the-box kind of event, but four of the state’s top five Democrats will attend the meeting tonight to energize the base at the start of the 2018 cycle.

New Jersey Globe Read more

The Fastest-Growing NJ Counties This Decade, Ranked

Some New Jersey counties are booming, and some are being left in the dust.

So where does yours stack up?

NJ.com Read more

Expunging Marijuana Records—Way to Go or Big Headache?

Supporters and opponents of marijuana legalization can agree on one point: minority communities have been discriminated against by laws that prohibit marijuana. The question is what should be done. State legislators and advocates of legalization say the solution is to expunge criminal records. But that would flood the system with thousands of petitioners and if the state is unprepared, could do more harm than good.

NJSpotlight Read more

Hate Crime Complaints Are Up in NJ After Going Down for Years

Reports of hate crimes are on the rise in New Jersey after years of steady decline, according to new data released by the State Police.

NJ.com Read more

Amid a Surge of Hate, Rutgers Seeks Balance Between Safety, Free Speech

In response to a rising tide of hate speech, Rutgers University convened a forum Tuesday to try to grapple with a question: How can communities protect themselves from bigotry without violating the First Amendment?

NJSpotlight Read more

There’s a Massive Shortage of Workers in NJ: These Groups Have a Plan to Fix It

There are employers across the state with 40,000 job openings and no qualified applicants to hire. In a program that’s a first in New Jersey, there’s a plan to provide employers with job-seekers.

NJ.com Read more

NJ Dumps Pension Investment in Gun Company That Makes Semi-Automatic Rifles

New Jersey has dumped its pension investment in a semi-automatic rifle manufacturer as the debate over guns swirls across the nation.

NJ.com Read more

Does the Jersey Shore Need a Regional Coastal Commission?

The idea of establishing a regional coastal commission to help the Jersey Shore adapt and plan to deal with climate change and rising sea levels is being revived.

NJSpotlight Read more

Former Englewood Mayor Michael Wildes Announces Candidacy for Mayor

Former mayor Michael Wildes, an attorney who has represented First Lady Melania Trump, will be running for the Democratic nomination for mayor, he announced Wednesday.

The Record Read more

Palisades Park Mayor James Rotundo: Challenger Chris Chung Is Dividing the Town

For the first time in at least 15 years, borough Democrats will have a choice in who they want to run for mayor.

The Record Read more

NJ’s Cannabis Crusader Wins the Right to Sue, Loses Fight to Get Out of Jail

Marijuana activist Ed “NJ Weedman” Forchion is one for one in his latest string of court battles.

NJ.com Read more

Bill to Send Earle Students to Colts Neck on Gov. Murphy’s Desk

A bill that would require children living at Naval Weapons Station Earle in Colts Neck to attend school in the town of their residence is before Gov. Phil Murphy to sign.

Asbury Park Press Read more

Verona Full-Day Kindergarten, Mental Health Staff Will Be on November Ballot

Will Verona residents support full-day kindergarten and expanding the school district’s mental health programming?

The Record Read more