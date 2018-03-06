NJ Politics Digest: Nuke Plant Owners Add Pressure in Fight for $300 Million Subsidy

PSEG and Exelon appear to be turning up the pressure to get lawmakers to approve a controversial bill that would have state residents pay a $300 million per year subsidy to the companies, according to a report by NJSpotlight.

In a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the co-owners of the Salem nuclear power plant said they will no longer fund capital projects at the facility until the subsidy plan is approved, according to the report.

The move comes as state lawmakers remain stalled over the bill.

Ratepayer advocates, business groups and environmentalists oppose the subsidy plan—which would cost each ratepayer an estimated $41 more per year—but it is being pushed by Senate President Steve Sweeney, whose district contains the power plants.

The companies have threatened to close two Salem nuclear units and the Hope Creek nuclear station if the measure isn’t approved.

In the SEC filing, PSEG and Exelon said funding for the projects would be restored if the legislature approves measures that “sufficiently values” the attributes of nuclear energy, according to the report.

The subsidy bill has had a rough history in the legislature, with the latest version trying to incorporate Gov. Phil Murphy’s calls for clean energy initiatives.

Opponents of the bill say the plant owners haven’t proved the financial need for the subsidy. The bill calls for the nuclear power plants to provide financial data supporting the need for subsidies to the state Board of Public Utilities but would keep the ratepayer’s advocate from seeing the information. Opponents say keeping the information from the advocate means consumers’ interests will not be protected.

Quote of the Day: “It’s more about politics than capital investments. It is part of their strategy to get billion dollars in subsidies.” — Jeff Tittel, director of the New Jersey Sierra Club, on PSEG’s decision to stop funding capital projects at its Salem nuclear plant.

New Jersey Assembly Committee Considers Legal Marijuana

New Jersey lawmakers began hearing testimony on Monday about whether they should legalize marijuana for recreational use.

Christian Hetrick, Observer Read more

Kevin Drennan Returns as Top Aide to Senate President Steve Sweeney

Kevin Drennan is returning as the top aide to Senate President Steve Sweeney less than six months after leaving the Senate Majority Office, Sweeney announced on Friday.

Christian Hetrick, Observer Read more

Rich Pezzullo to Challenge Frank Pallone for Congress

Rich Pezzullo, a Republican who recently dropped out of the U.S. Senate race against Sen. Bob Menendez, will now challenge Rep. Frank Pallone (D-6) for his House seat.

Christian Hetrick, Observer Read more

PSEG Exelon Suspend Funding For Capital Projects at Salem Nuclear

With legislators revisiting a bill to subsidize nuclear power, the co-owners of the Salem nuclear plant in South Jersey will no longer fund capital projects at the generating station.

NJSpotlight Read more

Legal Weed in N.J.? Lawmakers Hold Hearings Amid Questions Over Marijuana Legalization

New Jersey under Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy is expected to drastically change how it treats marijuana use, but lawmakers are largely divided between supporting decriminalization and full legalization.

The Record Read more

State to Reconsider Marijuana Classification as Dangerous Drug

New Jersey officials plan to reconsider the potential dangers and possible benefits of marijuana use, a process that is separate from legalizing or decriminalizing the substance, but could impact its use in medical research or how it is regulated.

NJSpotlight Read more

Legalizing Weed Is ‘Not a Matter of If, but When,’ Booker Tells NJ Cannabis Insider

The Trump administration’s decision to step up enforcement of federal marijuana laws is a “tipping point” in the effort to legalize the drug nationally, U.S. Sen. Cory Booker told NJ Cannabis Insider.

NJ.com Read more

N.J. Marijuana Legalization: Businesses Don’t Need Weed License to Make Money

“We can’t go in there smelling like this!” The Mercedes-Benz absolutely reeked of marijuana. No matter how deep Jeanine Moss or her friends tried to bury the weed in their purses, the smell was so pungent it could stop passersby in their tracks.

Asbury Park Press Read more

Most Domestic Violence Cases Dismissed, Victims Left at Risk

When a victim of domestic violence alerts authorities, that’s just one step toward escaping the abusive relationship, and feeling safe doing so.

NJ101.5 Read more

Can Lawsuits, Safe Injection Sites and Needle Exchanges Reduce the Opioid Epidemic’s Death Toll?

The heroin epidemic will end when addicts stop—and others don’t start—using.

Inquirer Read more

We’ve Got Sure-Fire Plan to Save Small Businesses from Trump Tax Law, N.J. Lawmakers Say

New Jersey lawmakers who are already offering up a scheme to save homeowners the state and property tax deduction gutted by President Donald Trump’s tax law now say they have a bulletproof plan to protect small business owners.

NJ.com Read more

Sen. Bob Menendez says Second Amendment Right Shouldn’t Include Assault Rifles

U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez (D-NJ) commended Essex County Sheriff’s Capt. Peter Carbo’s weaponry skills.

The Record Read more

Thousands of Gun Owners Plan to Flood Trenton for Rally

Several thousand gun owners and supporters of the 2nd Amendment are expected to rally later this month in response to proposed laws and actions that, as they say, target law-abiding citizens instead of violent criminals.

NJ101.5 Read more

Gun Sales in N.J.: Here’s How Many People Are Licensed to Sell Firearms Near You

New Jersey has some of the most stringent gun laws in the country. So it’s no real surprise that it has among the fewest federally licensed gun businesses.

The Record Read more

This New Jersey School District Is Closed Following Social Media Threats

All Bayonne public schools are closed today following threats made on social media, according to a report.

Asbury Park Press Read more

Editorial: On Guns, N.J. Congressman’s Rhetoric Doesn’t Match His Horrid Record

Rep. Tom MacArthur (R-3rd Dist.) has posted a five-point plan to “make communities safer” on his website, measures that he believes will help solve the epidemic of gun massacres in our country while protecting the Second Amendment rights he holds sacred.

NJ.com Read more

They Dropped and Mishandled the Dead; N.J. Kept Paying Them to Transport Bodies

It should have taken about 30 minutes, depending on traffic that day.

NJ.com Read more

Donald Trump Hates New Jersey: Here’s Proof

President Donald Trump is balking at contributing federal funding to a new rail tunnel beneath the Hudson River—the latest sign that Trump has little concern when New Jersey is hurt by his policy decisions.

Asbury Park Press Read more

Jon Stewart, Lawmakers Slam Mulvaney Proposal on 9/11 Health Program

Comedian Jon Stewart and a bipartisan group of lawmakers on Monday sharply criticized a Trump administration proposal to restructure an agency that provides health-care assistance to survivors and first responders of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks.

Politico Read more

DACA Activists Crash MacArthur’s Fundraiser Hosted by Kellyanne Conway

Four immigrant rights activists crashed a fundraiser Sunday night for Congressman Thomas MacArthur, hosted by White House adviser Kellyanne Conway.

Asbury Park Press Read more

N.J. Congressman Who Backed Trump Tax Bill Gets More Outside Help

The American Action Network, a nonprofit that keeps its donors secret, is up with a new television and digital ad campaign supporting Rep. Tom MacArthur for supporting the Republican tax bill signed by President Donald Trump.

NJ.com Read more

Hundreds Rally on Behalf of ‘Dreamers’ at Rutgers Campuses

Frustrated by Congress’ failure to pass legislation giving legal status to undocumented immigrants who came the the United States as children, more than 200 people gathered Monday on Rutgers University’s campuses in Newark and New Brunswick to rally on their behalf.

The Record Read more

NJ Transit Suspends Conductor After Alleged Immigration Announcement

An NJ Transit conductor was suspended without pay after passengers on a Monday morning rush-hour train said they heard an announcement that immigration agents were onboard and ‘looking for illegals.’

The Record Read more

‘True Horror Stories’ at New Jersey’s Neglected State House and Taxpayers Are on the Hook

New Jersey’s State House has become a haunted house of sorts.

The Record Read more

Ex-Prosecutor Tried to ‘Bully’ His Way to Lifetime Benefits and Lost

An ex-Cape May prosecutor who sued the county after being denied lifetime health benefits has had his case dismissed, officials say.

NJ.com Read more

Authorities Drop Case Against Judge Accused of Helping Fugitive Boyfriend

Authorities have dropped the case against a suspended New Jersey superior court judge who was accused of helping her fugitive ex-boyfriend.

NJ.com Read more

N.J. Police Brutality: Officer Beat Man, ‘Fabricated’ Report and Taxpayers Lost $250K

Taxpayers spent $250,000 in a settlement with a Philadelphia man who suffered “significant injuries” to his neck and spine during a police arrest, according to his attorney, and an officer admitted in testimony that he never officially reported that he hit the man with a metal flashlight.

Asbury Park Press Read more

Town Pays $100K to Family Aid After Cop Disrobed, Then Attacked

Robbinsville Township Council approved a $100,000 settlement to a former home aid who was assaulted in a 2012 incident involving a police officer who disrobed and attacked her and her clients in their home.

NJ.com Read more

Paterson Looks to Fire Cop in Domestic Violence Weapons Cases

The city is attempting to fire a Paterson police officer who has been banned from carrying a gun as a result of multiple domestic violence charges filed against him, according to public records.

The Record Read more

Bergenfield Mayor Seeks to Unseat Bergen County Executive

Republican Mayor Norman Schmelz is running for Bergen County government’s top spot.

NJ.com Read more

Dem Operative Axed from Jersey City Prisoner Re-Entry Program

Eugene McKnight, the Democratic political operative hired four years ago to work for Jim McGreevey’s prisoner re-entry program, has been fired after program officials learned he was taking monthly cash payments from ex-offenders he helped find jobs for, according to sources with knowledge of the matter.

NJ.com Read more