NJ Politics Digest: Chamber Head Warns Democrats’ Tax Talk Could Spook Amazon

The head of the New Jersey Chamber of Commerce had a warning for state leaders Wednesday—the more you talk about tax increases, the less chance you have of convincing Amazon to locate its new headquarters in the Garden State.

Tom Bracken, CEO and president of the New Jersey Chamber of Commerce, told ROI-NJ that Gov. Phil Murphy’s continued support for a millionaires tax and Senate President Steve Sweeney’s call for a surcharge on businesses earning more than $1 million is likely to drive away businesses and make the state less competitive.

Bracken also faulted Sweeney for floating his plan to tax corporations the same week Amazon was scheduled to visit Newark, which is among the finalists in the company’s headquarters search.

While the state has offered $7 billion in incentives to lure Amazon, Bracken said its history of targeting different segments in an attempt to raise revenue is sure to make business leaders think twice before locating here. It’s a bipartisan problem. While Sweeney wants to tax corporations, former Republican Gov. Chris Christie last year attempted to force Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey to contribute money from its reserves to the state budget.

“An outsider looking in is saying the former governor went after Horizon, the current Senate president wants to take more money from corporations… and help supplement the budget. It’s not a comprehensive tax reform plan. It’s taking bits and pieces of New Jersey and extracting money from segments of the state,” he said in the ROI-NJ report.

Bracken also said Sweeney didn’t fully explore the ramifications of the new federal tax code or its impact on New Jersey businesses before making his proposal.

The chamber head did laud Sweeney’s move last month to create The Economic and Fiscal Policy Working Group, which the Senate president has said will “undertake a long-overdue examination of the adequacy, fairness and competitiveness of our tax structure.”

Most New Jerseyeans say they pay too much in taxes but are still willing to pay more to cover the cost of some of Gov. Phil Murphy’s policy proposals, according to a new poll.

New Jersey Republican State Chairman Doug Steinhardt is calling on the state Senate to vote down Gov. Phil Murphy’s nomination of Elizabeth Muoio as treasurer.

Between Gov. Phil Murphy pursuing a millionaires tax and Senate President Stephen Sweeney’s planned three percent tax on corporations, the state has taken a U-turn from the days of a $7 billion tax incentive to lure one of the largest companies in the country to New Jersey.

One question being asked by political insiders tonight: did Senate President Steve Sweeney cave on his opposition to the millionaire’s tax Governor Phil Murphy wants?

Gov. Phil Murphy’s new education commissioner yesterday put out the first official word on what’s next with student testing in New Jersey: an advisory group and a listening tour.

As far as New Jersey securities regulators are concerned, a cryptocurrency investment company is not above the law.

Six Flags Great Adventure, the region’s biggest tourism employer, will increase entry-level wages for key jobs to at least $10 an hour for the season, park officials said.

With schools closed, transit systems shut down and power off for thousands of customers, Gov. Phil Murphy faced his first big test as governor amid the high winds and heavy snow.

There’s a State of Emergency, and unlike everyone else who can just stay home, you’re the governor of New Jersey. You gotta go out.

After residents of Somerset County got phone calls that were made to appear to be from the sheriff’s office, seeking bank account and credit card numbers to pay outstanding warrants, Rep. Leonard Lance proposed federal legislation to prevent the practice.

PSEG announced Monday that it will halt capital improvements at its nuclear plants in South Jersey until it gets the $300 million subsidy it wants.

Congressional candidate Andy Kim received an emphatic “yasss” in his Democratic primary campaign in the 3rd Congressional District.

Billionaire activist-investor Carl Icahn said Wednesday that he knew nothing about President Donald Trump’s decision to impose tariffs on steel and aluminum imports before deciding to sell shares in a company that makes cranes for heavy construction.

As Democrats nationwide prepare for a battle to retake the U.S. House of Representatives in November, Democrats here in Hudson County are readying for a war over the county executive seat in 2019.

A New Jersey superior court judge who was criminally charged with helping her fugitive ex-boyfriend nearly five years ago has been reinstated in Middlesex County, according to a state Supreme Court order.

Democratic lawmakers are again seeking to significantly expand testing for hepatitis C, a potentially deadly liver infection that can be successfully treated—assuming it is properly identified.

The state is still having a lot of trouble making a decision about smart meters and whether they would benefit millions of utility customers.

That old roofing job you’ve been neglecting for months or even years just got a little easier, and cheaper, thanks to a rules change implemented by the state Department of Community Affairs. As of Monday, contractors in New Jersey will no longer be required to purchase a construction permit for roofing or siding jobs on one- and two-family dwellings.

The nuclear industry is tightening the screws on lawmakers to deliver subsidies plant owners insist are needed to keep the energy flowing.

