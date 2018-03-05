NJ Politics Digest: Will Trump Nix Gateway Funding For Political Payback?

President Donald Trump is telling Republicans in the House of Representatives not to provide funding for the $12.9 billion Gateway tunnel project as a way of getting back at New York Democrat Chuck Schumer, according to reports published over the weekend.

Bloomberg reported that Trump is miffed at Schumer, the Senate minority leader, because the Democrat has held up several of the president’s nominees.

The report quotes people familiar with the issue, who said Trump told GOP House leader Paul Ryan last week he wants to make sure there is no federal funding put toward the project.

Not only is that bad news for commuters who rely on century-old tunnels damaged during Sandy for their daily commute, but also to Republicans in New York and New Jersey already considered vulnerable in the upcoming midterm election.

The Gateway project is expected to double capacity between Newark and Manhattan and has, in the past, been called one of the most critical infrastructure projects in the country.

The Trump administration has long signaled its ambivalence about the Gateway project. In December, a federal transit official expressed concerns about the project and indicated the new administration was not willing to honor agreements made under President Barack Obama. Trump’s call for a new nation-wide focus on infrastructure improvements also called for state and local governments to pick up much more of the cost while reducing federal contributions for such work.

For his part, Schumer called on Trump to avoid playing politics with a project “vital to fifty million people in the northeast corridor and to our American economy,” Bloomberg reported.

Quote of the Day: “Steve Sweeney is an ironworker. If he says he’s not gonna post a bill, he’s not gonna post a bill.” — Assembly Minority Leader Jon Bramnick, on Democratic infighting over Gov. Phil Murphy’s proposal for a millionaires tax.

Phil Murphy Reverses Chris Christie’s Change to Pension System

Gov. Phil Murphy’s administration reversed a change made by Chris Christie to New Jersey’s pension system that would have forced state and local governments to pay hundreds of millions of dollars more into the ailing pension system next year.

Christian Hetrick, Observer Read more

Governor Phil Murphy Tackles Tough Education Issues

On the campaign trail, Gov. Phil Murphy promised to make several significant changes to New Jersey’s education system, such as eliminating PARCC testing and fully funding public schools.

John Geppert, Observer Read more

Trump Said to Tell Republicans Not to Approve Hudson Rail Tunnel Funds

Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer urged Donald Trump not to play politics with a commuter railroad tunnel under the Hudson River that’s regarded as critical for the Northeast economy, after the president told Republicans not to approve funding for the $12.9 billion plan.

Bloomberg Read more

Trump’s Yanked Support for Hudson Tunnel Angers Those Who Saw a Done Deal

For beleaguered commuters who ride trains into and out of New York City, the plan to dig new rail tunnels under the Hudson River must, by now, seem like a big tease.

New York Times Read more

Big battle brewing over Phil Murphy’s call for millionaires tax in N.J.

The stage is set for what could be a major battle between Gov. Phil Murphy and the state’s top two lawmakers over whether New Jersey will raise taxes on millionaires.

NJ.com Read more

This is the final price tag for Phil Murphy’s inauguration

Gov. Phil Murphy’s inauguration committee spent more than $1.1 million on January’s Trenton swearing in and tented gala on the field at MetLife Stadium.

NJ.com Read more

What’s your $300M for Statehouse renovations getting so far? Here’s an inside look.

Want to know what your $300 million to renovate the New Jersey Statehouse has gotten so far?

The executive offices of the 226-year-old building closed to the public in July, when work began on the complete renovation of the Statehouse. Former Gov. Chris Christie signed off on the construction in late 2016. The overhaul is slated to be completed by mid-2022.

NJ.com Read more

Kushner-allied editor joins forces with Bridgegate mastermind

Ken Kurson, the former editor of Jared Kushner’s Observer who helped draft Donald Trump’s 2016 AIPAC speech, has joined forces with David Wildstein, the mastermind of the Bridgegate scandal, to relaunch a news site Wildstein created six months into his court-ordered probation.

Politico Read more

Bridgegate defendants fight to stay out of jail

The two former Christie administration officials convicted in the Bridgegate scandal are seeking a delay in the start of their prison terms.

NJ.com Read more

Push for legal weed in N.J. will be met with new legislative proposals

A New Jersey assemblywoman will propose three bills aimed at social justice and economic opportunities should the Garden State legalize recreational cannabis, NJ Advance Media has learned.

NJ.com Read more

Moran: On marijuana, why help criminals keep their monopoly?

The latest head-count in the Senate offers sobering news for those working to legalize marijuana in New Jersey. Only five senators said yes, from a total of 40.

NJ.com Read more

Former Clinton, Obama staffer drops primary challenge against Menendez

An attorney who worked on the Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama presidential campaigns says he is abandoning his Democratic primary challenge of Sen. Bob Menendez, just a month after the New Jersey lawmaker beat a federal corruption case that’s dogged him for years.

Politico Read more

Hudson County ends controversial partnership with ICE

Hudson County has decided to end its controversial partnership with federal immigration officers, officials announced on Friday.

NJ.com Read more

Profiling Local Property Taxes and Tax Relief Across Garden State

Increased transparency at the Department of Community Affairs makes it possible to track property taxes for New Jersey municipalities – and see where and by how much the state tried to offset them

NJSpotlight Read more

This cop has a violent past. Did his mayor brother protect him?

Unreleased police videos raise a host of additional allegations in the violent arrest of a Middlesex County teen last year and provide a pinhole view into the culture on the Carteret force where officers believed the mayor’s police officer brother was protected, according to court documents.

NJ.com Read more

‘Embarrassed’ council may ask mayor to quit over Parkland posts

Newton Mayor Wayne Levante is facing a possible request for his resignation, in addition to a censure, on Monday night.

NJ.com Read more

Northern Valley Regional adding panic buttons at schools

In the midst of a nationwide discussion about gun control and safety in schools, Northern Valley Regional High School is continuing to upgrade its security system, with plans to have panic buttons installed by summer.

The Record Read more

ACLU: NJ Students Have The Right to Peaceful Protest

The New Jersey chapter of the ACLU warned administrators about the rights of students who want to participate in walkouts to commemorate the one month anniversary of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida.

NJ101.5 Read more

Former NJ Senate President Carmen Orechio did it ‘his way’

Carmen Orechio was unique from the beginning.

His mother Rosaria was a wonderful Italian cook, but Orechio was a picky eater.

The Record Read more

N.J.’s Gurbir Grewal, the nation’s first Sikh attorney general, says American dream is alive and well

Soon after Parthiv Patel earned a law degree at Drexel and passed demanding bar exams in New Jersey and Pennsylvania, doors slammed shut. A so-called Dreamer who was illegally brought to the United States from India at age 5, Patel was denied a law license because he is not a citizen.

Inquirer Read more

Camden’s plan for a new transit center gets a $2 million boost

The process of building Camden a better transit hub got an assist this week from $2 million in federal money that will help design an upgrade for the Walter Rand Transportation Center.

Inquirer Read more

It’s time Cherry Hill’s school chiefs had a real conversation about suspended teacher

The meaning of “conversation” in America has migrated from the personal to the political, from signifying a private exchange between individuals to describing a public discourse among groups.

Inquirer Read more

‘Stop blaming white people’ sign found outside NJ post office

According to a report, a racial sign was discovered outside a United States Post Office location in Flemington, New Jersey.

Asbury Park Press Read more

Maywood Police Chief plans to retire in September, could receive $110K in payouts

Chief David Pegg plans to retire at the end of September and he could receive an estimated six-figure payout, a nearly $49,000 severance and he will even get to keep his gun as a memento.

The Record Read more

Sand, statue, skyscrapers the setting to protest golf course gobbling public park

A child dropped to her knees and slid her fingers through the sand.

The Record Read more

Editorial: Is Menendez’s Republican challenger even more ethically challenged?

Bob Hugin, an ex-pharma executive, is attacking Sen. Robert Menendez on ethical grounds, as he should. New Jersey deserves better than Menendez, as he says.

Star-Ledger Read more