How to Watch This Year’s Oscars Ceremony

You’ve made it to Hollywood’s most prestigious night and the only thing left to do is sit back and enjoy some Harvey Weinstein jokes from Academy Awards host Jimmy Kimmel. To help you accomplish this goal, here are all the ways you can tune into the 2018 Oscars and, just in case you want to take a quick peek before showtime, here are our major Oscars predictions.

The easiest and most straight-forward way to catch Oscars night is through ABC via a good old fashioned cable subscription right when the show starts at 8 p.m. ET.

But everyone knows the Academy has been trying to goose the ceremony’s ratings in recent years by appealing to younger demographics, and we all know millennials love to cut the cord when it comes to their television consumption.

If that’s the case, you can still watch the Oscars on both abc.com and the ABC app. You’ve got options, kids.

But what if you don’t have a cable subscription at all and are out there floating in the digital streaming ether without any tether to traditional linear programming?

Well, ABC is offering a free pre-show on its website, which they’re calling The Oscars: All Access. But, are they really providing you with “all” access if the free stream ends before getting to the good stuff? (No offense to those of you who love the red carpet specials.)

You can sign up for free-trial periods for YouTube TV, Sling TV, DirecTV and PlayStation Vue, all of which will be live streaming the entire broadcast. That means you can catch all of the Academy Awards goodness you want for the low, low, low price of zero dollars—just as long as you remember to cancel your membership before the free-trial expires. Those of you playing Oscars drinking games may want to make a reminder note now.

If you’re someone who is completely disconnected from Twitter and news outlets both major and insignificant, you can wait a full 12 hours until the entire Oscars broadcast hits Hulu. It would be similar to that one episode of How I Met Your Mother, where they all attempt to avoid the Super Bowl results for a full day, just without any of the hilarious hijinx or easily-digestible life lessons.

Happy viewing, folks.