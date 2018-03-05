Watch Jimmy Kimmel’s Opening Monologue From the Oscars

The entertainment industry is fraught with questions after arguably the most tumultuous year of the last several decades. The #TimesUp and #MeToo campaigns have reshaped a landscape that continues to change as sexual misconduct scandals rock every corner of Hollywood. At such a precarious time, returning host Jimmy Jimmel is under immense pressure to thread the needle like never before.

Kimmel returns after a well-received turn last year that some fans argued was too political and others argued wasn’t political enough. He’ll likely be faced with the same dual-criticism again as no segment of fans will be completely pleased.

So how’d he do?

Well, you can just watch the act for yourself.

Sardonic, self-deprecating and determined to poke fun at Hollywood, Kimmel didn’t take the ceremony too seriously. Instead, the host pointed out the absurdity of Hollywood’s richest and most famous putting on a self-congratulatory awards show while also teasing himself for the Best Picture snafu last year. He mixed comedy and politics and oversaw a smooth intro to entertainment’s biggest night.

Here’s a complete and updated list of tonight’s winners.