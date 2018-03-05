Oscars 2018: Complete List of Winners

Frances McDormand or Sally Hawkins? The Shape of Water or Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri? Did Get Out pull an upset or did all of the odds-on favorites take home statues?

With 24 total televised categories to run through, there’s a lot to keep track of at the 90th Annual Academy Awards. That’s why we’re here, to compile a complete list of winners in one convenient place that will be updated throughout the telecast. Sweet, simple and sufficient.

So withourfurther adieu, here are your 2018 Oscars winners:

Best Picture

The Shape of Water

Lady Bird

Get Out

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Dunkirk

Call Me by Your Name

Darkest Hour

Phantom Thread

The Post



Best Director

Christopher Nolan (Dunkirk)

Guillermo del Toro (The Shape of Water)

Jordan Peele (Get Out)

Greta Gerwig (Lady Bird)

Paul Thomas Anderson (Phantom Thread)

Best Actress

Frances McDormand (Three Billboards)

Saoirse Ronan (Lady Bird)

Sally Hawkins (The Shape of Water)

Margot Robbie (I, Tonya)

Meryl Streep (The Post)

Best Actor

Gary Oldman (Darkest Hour)

Timothée Chalamet (Call Me by Your Name)

Daniel Day-Lewis (Phantom Thread)

Daniel Kaluuya (Get Out)

Denzel Washington (Roman J. Israel Esq.)

Best Supporting Actress

Allison Janney (I, Tonya)

Laurie Metcalf (Lady Bird)

Mary J Blige (Mudbound)

Lesley Manville (Phantom Thread)

Octavia Spencer (The Shape of Water)

Best Supporting Actor

Sam Rockwell (Three Billboards)

Willem Dafoe (The Florida Project)

Woody Harrelson (Three Billboards)

Richard Jenkins (The Shape of Water)

Christopher Plummer (All the Money in the World)

Best Adapted Screenplay

Call Me by Your Name

The Disaster Artist

Logan

Molly’s Game

Mudbound

Best Original Screenplay

The Big Sick

Get Out

Lady Bird

The Shape of Water

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Best Cinematography

Blade Runner 2049

Darkest Hour

Dunkirk

Mudbound

The Shape of Water

Best Film Editing

Baby Driver

Dunkirk

I, Tonya

The Shape of Water

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Best Production Design

Beauty and the Beast

Blade Runner 2049

Darkest Hour

Dunkirk

The Shape of Water

Best Costume Design

Beauty and the Beast

Darkest Hour

Phantom Thread

The Shape of Water

Victoria & Abdul

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

Darkest Hour

Victoria and Abdul

Wonder

Best Original Score

Dunkirk

Phantom Thread

The Shape of Water

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Best Original Song

Remember Me

Stand Up for Something

This Is Me

Mighty River

Mystery of Love

Best Sound Editing

Baby Driver

Blade Runner 2049

Dunkirk

The Shape of Water

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Best Sound Mixing

Baby Driver

Blade Runner 2049

Dunkirk

The Shape of Water

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Best Visual Effects

Blade Runner 2049

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2

Kong: Skull Island

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

War for the Planet of the Apes

Best Animated Feature



The Boss Baby

The Breadwinner

Coco

Ferdinand

Loving Vincent



Best Foreign Language Film

A Fantastic Women

The Insult

Loveless

On Body and Soul

The Square

Best Documentary Feature

Abacus: Small Enough to Jail

Faces Places

Icarus

Last Men in Aleppo

Strong Island

Best Documentary Short

Edith and Eddie

Heaven is a Traffic Jame on the 405

Heroin

Knife Skills

Traffic Stop

Best Animated Short

Dear Basektball

Garden Party

Lou

Negative Space

Revolting Rhymes

Best Live-Action Short



The Eleven O’Closk

The Silent Child

Watu Wote (All of Us)

Dekalb Elementary

My Nephew Emmett