Paul Ryan Breaks With Trump Over Tariffs Amid NAFTA Talks

As President Donald Trump doubles down on his support for tariffs on steel and aluminum exports—tweeting out condemnation for the North Atlantic Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) even as representatives from North and Central America meet in Mexico City—Republican lawmakers are breaking from the White House’s nationalist platform.

House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.) became the latest Republican to publicly challenge the tariffs, joining Senators Orrin Hatch (R-Utah) and Ben Sasse (R-Neb.) and Ways and Means Chairman Rep. Kevin Brady (R-Texas).

“We are extremely worried about the consequences of a trade war and are urging the White House to not advance with this plan,” a spokeswoman for Ryan said in a statement on Monday. “The new tax reform law has boosted the economy, and we certainly don’t want to jeopardize those gains.”

After the president’s economic advisor Gary Cohn tried unsuccessfully to circumvent the White House’s nationalist hardliners to kill the policy, the Dow Jones plummeted 500 points. Republicans stressing the importance of free market capitalism decried the initiative, pointing to the stock market’s plunge as proof of failure.