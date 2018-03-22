Computer Virus Levels Drop During Lent Because Catholics Give Up Porn

This is quite a cross to bear.

According to a new study, the amount of computer viruses decreases during Lent because many Catholics give up porn. The survey was conducted by online threat research firm Enigma Software Group.

Since Lent began on February 14, malware attacks have dropped an average of 17 percent compared to the previous month (there was a 14 percent drop during Lent last year). Adult websites are a common source of such viruses.

Many cities with large Catholic populations saw even larger decreases. Virus frequency dropped 36 percent in the Diocese of Boston, which boasts over four million Catholics.

Infection levels dropped 38 percent in Pittsburgh and 31 percent in New York. Even Las Vegas, the “City of Sin,” saw a 21 percent decrease in computer viruses.

Online security firm Covenant Eyes reports that 64 percent of Christian men and 15 percent of Christian women say they watch porn at least once a month. In addition, 21 percent of youth ministers and 14 percent of pastors browse porn sites.

But when all of those people log off for the 40 days of Lent, they also stop exposing themselves to computer viruses.

The good behavior doesn’t last long, however—on Easter Sunday, people quickly get tired of coloring eggs.

“As soon as Easter is over, it goes right back up again,” Enigma spokesperson Ryan Gerding said in a statement.

Pornhub has noticed similar trends. In 2016 the site reported that searches for the word “bunny” increased on Easter.

Ah, just like Jesus would have wanted.