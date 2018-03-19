A Controversial Prince Charles Biography Reveals His Jealous Side

There’s been plenty of buzz surrounding the new book about Prince Harry’s relationships and the tell-all detailing Meghan Markle’s childhood, but all has been quiet on the Prince Charles front—until now.

A new exposé about the future King of England is coming out on March 22, titled Rebel Prince: The Power, Passion and Defiance of Prince Charles. It’s arriving just in time to stir up some extra drama for the royal wedding in May.

British author Tom Bower, who has published biographies on Richard Branson, Tony Blair and Mohamed Fayed, penned the Prince’s tale, which appears to be chock full of intrigue and betrayal. The Daily Mail released some of the most shocking revelations, deeming the prince pampered, petulant and self-pitying.

His tense relationship with his sons led to dramatics when Prince William married Kate Middleton. Apparently, Prince Charles does not get along with the Middleton family, going as far as to snub Carole Middleton by not speaking to her during family events, because he was worried his grandchildren were growing closer to her.

Perhaps it’s because Carole allowed Prince George to ditch his signature knee socks so he could dress like a normal boy, Converse Chuck Taylors included. Any youngster would be overjoyed to escape his smocked prison.