Meghan Markle Just Hit a Major Milestone With Queen Elizabeth

Meghan Markle is now officially part of the royal family, and it’s not just because she donned her own American version of a fascinator. She made her official public debut alongside Queen Elizabeth, her future grandmother-in-law.

Markle joined the most important members of the royal family for a church service today, in celebration of Commonwealth Day. Queen Elizabeth has been the Head of the Commonwealth throughout her reign, which is composed of 53 countries. Today is the largest interfaith gathering in all of the United Kingdom, with representatives from each country.

Of course, Prince Harry was in on the action, as well as Prince Charles, his wife Camilla, Prince William and Kate Middleton. One surprising addition was One Direction’s least famous member, Liam Payne, who performed at the Westminster Abbey service. Prince Harry was caught giving him some side eye when he sang. Perhaps he was hoping for Harry Styles.