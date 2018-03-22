Queen Elizabeth Is Celebrating Her Birthday With Shaggy

Queen Elizabeth, one of the most powerful women in the world, will celebrate her 92nd birthday with a performance by none other than one-hit wonder, Shaggy. Yes, the reggae singer famous for crooning, “But she caught me on the counter, it wasn’t me. Saw me bangin’ on the sofa, it wasn’t me.”

If you’ve ever wondered what Queen Elizabeth has on her Spotify party playlist, the answer has now been revealed. Queen E. is actually known to enjoy show tunes, not new wave, but that’s what she’s getting at her upcoming birthday bash.