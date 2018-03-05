Rich Pezzullo to Challenge Frank Pallone for Congress

Rich Pezzullo, a Republican who recently dropped out of the U.S. Senate race against Sen. Bob Menendez, will now challenge Rep. Frank Pallone (D-6) for his House seat.

Pezzullo announced his candidacy this weekend during the Middlesex County Republican Women’s Club’s annual Reagan Day celebration, his campaign said in a statement.

“The people of the sixth district are entitled to a representative who is determined to work to make America great again,” he said. “We can no longer allow enemies of American progress like Frank Pallone to represent us when he and others like him are spending every day trying to hold our nation back. I am challenging him because I believe that the sixth district deserves so much better—a representative they can rely on, that they can be proud of.”

Pezzullo dropped out of the Senate race last month to endorse Bob Hugin, a former pharmaceutical executive seeking to unseat Menendez. Hugin returned the favor this weekend and endorsed Pezzullo, according to his campaign.

“I fully endorse Rich’s candidacy and look forward to working with him,” Hugin said.

While not formally endorsing Pezzullo, New Jersey GOP Chairman Doug Steinhardt said he looks forward to “working with Rich to give New Jerseyans the representation they deserve.”

Pallone, who has served in Congress since 1988, was re-elected in 2016 with roughly 64 percent of the vote.