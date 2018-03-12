Ed Sheeran Is Ready For Russell Crowe’s Celebratory Divorce Auction

Russell Crowe and Danielle Spencer are opting for a rather untraditional method for the conclusion of their divorce. The Academy Award-winning Australian actor and the singer, who married in April 2003 and separated approximately five years ago, are holding a public auction at Sotheby’s Australia for many of the items they shared over their time together. The title of the auction is, no joke, “Russell Crowe: The Art of Divorce.”

Crowe and Spencer’s divorce is expected to be finalized around the date of the auction, April 7, which just so happens to be Crowe’s birthday—as well as the former couple’s wedding anniversary. Prior to the official auction, there will be an exhibition of the 227 pieces in the lots from April 4 through April 6.

The reasoning behind this extremely public display isn’t one of animosity, à la Ellen Barkin’s $20 million jewelry auction, following her divorce from billionaire Ronald Perelman in 2006.

Instead, the auction is a decision Crowe came to with the approval of his soon-to-be ex-wife. “Just as we collaborate on the upbringing of our kids, it’s easy for us to work together on something like this. I think she feels the same way I do in regards to just moving on things that help create space for the future,” Crowe told the Telegraph Australia.

The celebratory nature of the auction couldn’t be more apparent than in the catalog cover, which depicts Crowe in a tuxedo, holding up a cocktail. It’s a smug pose, reminiscent of Leo making a toast in The Great Gatsby.

The auction items range from art to vintage cars. It also includes pricey watches, furniture and a ton of film paraphernalia, from Crowe’s most memorable movies, including Gladiator, A Cinderella Man and Les Misérables. More specifically, that includes a life-size prop horse from Gladiator, a fully-functioning Roman chariot replica from the film and a Leandro Bisiach violin, circa 1890, that Crowe used in Master and Commander.

Not to forget about one of the more, well, unique pieces in the auction—the brown leather “boxer’s protector” Crowe wore during his role as James J. Braddock in Cinderella Man, valued between $500 and $600.

In particular, the Gladiator loot is garnering quite a bit of buzz, thanks to Ed Sheeran. The singer has reportedly told friends that he’s planning on bidding on the aluminum prop sword and spare blade Crowe used for filming the tiger fight scene; it’s currently estimated at between $3,000 and $4,000.

Sheeran is a “massive movie fan and also a friend of Russell’s,” according to The Sun, and is “keen to buy the iconic piece.” Sheeran wants to “display it somewhere in his home, rather than actually use it to play around with.” Well, that’s good to know.

The two met when Crowe presented Sheeran with a Brit Award in 2015, and they connected over their shared desire to drink a lot. “I’ve started hanging out with Russell Crowe, because he loves getting drunk and I love getting drunk,” Sheeran said in a radio interview in February last year. “We don’t get anything from each other, other than just a night out. We get an enjoyment of hanging out rather.” Sheeran also admitted he wanted to quote Gladiator when Crowe gave him the award, though he managed to hold that one in.

If Sheeran acquires the sword, perhaps he will exhibit it in his four-house compound in Suffolk, which the locals have dubbed “Sheeranville.” He can always invite Crowe to come up and see it—Sheeran even has a private pub on his property, which is an ideal spot for the two pals to meet and enjoy one of their favorite pastimes together.