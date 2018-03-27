DC Loves Daniels: Searches for Stormy’s Porn Films Skyrocket After ’60 Minutes’

Stormy Daniels may be Donald Trump’s worst nightmare, but she’s been a godsend for porn sites.

The adult film actress and presidential paramour is the most searched porn personality so far in 2018, according to the erotica website xHamster.

Daniels has been searched 3,000 times more in the first three months of 2018 than in the same period last year.

“We’ve rarely seen anything like this,” xHamster vice president Alex Hawkins told Observer. “It’s days like this we’d like to thank Donald Trump for making porn great again.”

That’s largely because Daniels has been a constant presence in the news cycle. The first traffic spike came on January 13, when Daniels’ nondisclosure agreement with the president leaked. Many outlets also reported that Trump’s lawyer paid Daniels $130,000 to keep her quiet.

Traffic to Daniels’ videos also increased after her Jimmy Kimmel Live appearance, and when she revealed that she had sued Trump.

But the biggest spike came over the weekend, when Daniels’ 60 Minutes interview aired. Traffic to xHamster was up about five percent at 7 p.m. EST, when the interview aired. The site saw similar traffic increases throughout the night as the interview played in other time zones.

There was a distinct gender breakdown in these statistics. Men searched for Daniels during her interview—traffic was up between four and 10 percent both before and after 60 Minutes.

But women seemed more interested in what Daniels was saying. While female traffic to xHamster was up about 12 percent right before her interview, it was down about 15 percent during the broadcast.

And there’s a chance that some of the traffic to Daniels’ videos is coming from 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue. Washington, D.C. has, by far, been the most popular spot for Stormy searches over the last three months, including a 10 percent increase in search traffic during the 60 Minutes piece.

“D.C. has Stormy on the brain, and we lust after what we see every day,” Hawkins said.

Of course, xHamster celebrated the traffic surge on Stormy Daniels Day with GIFs of the star.

We've got @StormyDaniels GIFs for every conceivable mood, such as when you're served a cease-and-desist from a fictional person. https://t.co/fRdWexytEv pic.twitter.com/wY0XCj3DDL — xHamster™ (@xhamstercom) March 26, 2018

Daniels may have competition from another Trump tryst, however.

Searches for Karen McDougal, the Playboy model who claims she had an affair with the president, were up 853 percent on xHamster and 1,100 percent on Pornhub.

Last year, xHamster became one of the first adult sites to incorporate HTTPS encryption for extra security. So if the president is searching for Daniels or McDougal in between late night Twitter rants, at least he won’t get a virus while doing it.