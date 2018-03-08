Here’s Everything Coming to the 2018 Tribeca Film Festival

It’s official: film fans have their 2018 Tribeca Film Festival lineup in full.

In its 18th year, the Tribeca Film Festival will open with the buzzed about Gilda Radner documentary, Love, Gilda and close with the four-episode Showtime documentary The Fourth Estate about The New York Times‘ coverage of the Trump administration.

The festival will feature a whopping 96 films, 46 percent of which are helmed by women. Movies will compete in the narrative features competition, international narratives and documentary fields. Other offerings will include spotlight sections, genre programming, midnight movies and special screenings.

A few narrative projects to keep an eye on at the onset are: All About Nina, starring Mary Elizabeth Winstead and Common, Duck Butter, which stars Alia Shawkat and Kumail Nanjiani and Little Woods with Tessa Thompson and Lily James.

As for documentaries: The Rachel Divide, a Netflix release that explores Rachel Dolezal, and Blowin’ Up, which centers around an experimental system offering second chances to women being charged with prostitution, seem particularly interesting.

This year’s Tribeca Film Festival will run from April 18 to April 29. Here is the festival’s full lineup.

CENTERPIECE



Zoe, directed by Drake Doremus, written by Richard Greenberg. Produced by Kevin Walsh, Michael Pruss, Drake Doremus, Robert George. (USA)

CLOSING NIGHT



The Fourth Estate, directed by Liz Garbus. Produced by Jenny Carchman, Liz Garbus, Justin Wilkes. (USA)

U.S. NARRATIVE COMPETITION



All About Nina, directed and written by Eva Vives. Produced by Eric B. Fleischman, Sean Tabibian, Natalie Qasabian, Eva Vives. (USA)

Diane, directed and written by Kent Jones. Produced by Luca Borghese, Ben Howe, Caroline Kaplan, Oren Moverman. (USA)

Duck Butter, directed by Miguel Arteta, written by Miguel Arteta, Alia Shawkat. Produced by Mel Eslyn, Natalie Qasabian. (USA

Ghostbox Cowboy, directed and written by John Maringouin. Produced by Molly Lynch, John Maringouin, John Montague, George Rush, Sean Gillane. (USA, China)

Little Woods, directed and written by Nia DaCosta. Produced by Rachael Fung, Gabrielle Nadig. (USA)

Maine, directed and written by Matthew Brown. Produced by Summer Shelton, Michael B. Clark, Alex Turtletaub. (USA).

Mapplethorpe, directed and written by Ondi Timoner. Produced by Eliza Dushku, Nathaniel Dushku, Richard J. Bosner, Ondi Timoner. (USA)

O.G., directed by Madeleine Sackler, written by Stephen Belber. Produced by Madeleine Sackler, Boyd Holbrook. (USA)

Song of Back and Neck, directed and written by Paul Lieberstein. Produced by Paul Lieberstein, Jennifer Prediger, Kim Leadford. (USA)

State Like Sleep, directed and written by Meredith Danluck. Produced by Eddie Vaisman, Julia Lebedev, Angel Lopez. (USA)

DOCUMENTARY COMPETITION



Blowin’ Up, directed and written by Stephanie Wang-Breal. Produced by Carrie Weprin. (USA)

Call Her Ganda, directed by PJ Raval, written by PJ Raval, Victoria Chalk. Produced by PJ Raval, Lisa Valencia-Svensson, Marty Syjuco, Kara Magsanoc-Alikpala. (USA, Philippines)

Island of the Hungry Ghosts, directed and written by Gabrielle Brady. Produced by Alexander Wadouh, Samm Haillay, Alex Kelly, Gizem Acarla, Gabrielle Brady. (Australia, Germany, UK)

The Man Who Stole Banksy, directed by Marco Proserpio, written by Marco Proserpio, Filippo Perfido, Christian Omodeo. Produced by Marco Proserpio, Filippo Perfido. (Italy)

Momentum Generation, directed and written by Jeff Zimbalist, Michael Zimbalist. Produced by Jeff Zimbalist, Michael Zimbalist, Colby Gottert, Greg Little, Justine Chiara, Karen Lauder, Laura Michalchyshyn, Lizzie Friedman, Tina Elmo. (USA)

No Greater Law, directed by Tom Dumican, written by Tom Dumican, Jesse Lichtenstein. Produced by Jesse Lichtenstein. (UK, USA)

Phantom Cowboys, directed by Daniel Patrick Carbone. Produced by Ryan Scafuro, Annie Waldman, Daniel Patrick Carbone. (USA)

The Rachel Divide, directed by Laura Brownson, written by Laura Brownson, Jeff Gilbert. Produced by Laura Brownson, Bridget Stokes, Khaliah Neal. (USA)

Tanzania Transit, directed by Jeroen van Velzen, written by Jeroen van Velzen, Esther Eenstroom. Produced by Digna Sinke. (Netherlands)

United Skates, directed and produced by Dyana Winkler, Tina Brown. (USA)

When Lambs Become Lions, directed by Jon Kasbe. Produced by Jon Kasbe, Innbo Shim, Tom Yellin, Andrew Harrison Brown. (USA)

Yellow is Forbidden, directed and written by Pietra Brettkelly. Produced by Pietra Brettkelly, Richard Fletcher, Naomi Wallwork. (New Zealand)

INTERNATIONAL NARRATIVE COMPETITION



Amateurs (Amatörer), directed by Gabriela Pichler, written by Jonas Hassen Khemiri, Gabriela Pichler. Produced by Anna-Maria Kantarius. (Sweden)

Dry Martina, directed and written by Che Sandoval. Produced by Florencia Larrea, Gregorio González, Hernán Musaluppi, Natacha Cervi. (Chile, Argentina)

Lemonade (Luna de Miere), directed by Ioana Uricaru, written by Ioana Uricaru, Tatiana Ionașcu. Produced by Cristian Mungiu, Yanick Létourneau, Eike Goreczka, Christoph Kukula, Sean Wheelan, Anthony Muir. (Romania, Canada, Germany, Sweden)

The Night Eats the World (La nuit a dévoré le monde), directed and written by Dominique Rocher. (France)

Obey, directed and written by Jamie Jones. Produced by Emily Jones, Ross Williams. (UK)

The Party’s Just Beginning, directed and written by Karen Gillan. Produced by Mali Elfman, Andru R. Davies, Claire Mundell. (Scotland)

The Saint Bernard Syndicate, directed by Mads Brugger, written by Lærke Sanderhoff. Produced by Emilie Lebech Kaae, Jakob Kirstein Høgel. (Denmark)

Smuggling Hendrix, directed and written by Marios Piperides. Produced by Janine Teerling, Marios Piperides, Thanassis Karathanos, Martin Hampel, Costas Lambropoulos. (Cyprus)

Sunday’s Illness (La Enfermedad del Domingo), directed by Ramón Salazar Hoogers, written by Ramón Salazar Hoogers. Produced by Francisco Ramos. (Spain)

Virgins (Vierges), directed by Keren Ben Rafael, written by Keren Ben Rafael, Elise Benroubi. Produced by Caroline Bonmarchand. (France, Israel, Belgium)

SPOTLIGHT NARRATIVE



All These Small Moments, directed and written by Melissa Miller Costanzo. Produced by Lauren Avinoam, Jed Mellick, Katie Leary. (USA)

Back Roads, directed by Alex Pettyfer, written by Tawni O’Dell, Adrian Lyne. Produced by Craig Robinson, Michael Ohoven, Ashley Mansour, Alex Pettyfer, Jake Seal, Dan Spilo. (USA)

Blue Night, directed by Fabien Constant, written by Laura Eason. Produced by Andrea Iervolino, Monika Bacardi, Sarah Jessica Parker, Alison Benson. (USA)

Daughter of Mine (Figlia mia), directed by Laura Bispuri, written by Francesca Manieri, Laura Bispuri. Produced by Marta Donzelli, Gregorio Paonessa, Maurizio Totti, Alessandro Usai, Viola Fügen, Michael Weber, Dan Wechsler. (Italy, Germany, Switzerland)

Disobedience, directed by Sebastian Lelio, written by Sebastián Lelio, Rebecca Lenkiewicz. Produced by Frida Torresblanco, Ed Guiney, Rachel Weisz. (UK)

Egg, directed by Marianna Palka, written by Risa Mickenberg. Produced by Michele Ganeless, Alysia Reiner, David Alan Basche. (USA)

In a Relationship, directed and written by Sam Boyd. Produced by Jorge Garcia Castro, David Hunter, Ross Putman. (USA)

Jonathan, directed by Bill Oliver, written by Peter Nickowitz, Bill Oliver, Gregory Davis. Produced by Randy Manis, Ricky Tollman. (USA)

Mary Shelley, directed by Haifaa Al Mansour, written by Emma Jensen. Produced by Amy Baer, Alan Moloney, Ruth Coady. (Ireland, UK, Luxembourg, USA)

The Miseducation of Cameron Post, directed by Desiree Akhavan, written by Desiree Akhavan, Cecilia Frugiuele. Produced by Michael B. Clark, Alex Turtlelaub, Cecilia Frugiuele, Jonathan Montepare. (USA)

Nico, 1988, directed and written by Susanna Nicchiarelli. Produced by Marta Donzelli, Gregorio Paonessa, Joseph Rouschop, and Valérie Bournonville. (Italy, Belgium)

The Seagull, directed by Michael Mayer, written by Stephen Karam. Produced by Jay Franke, David Herro, Robert Salerno, Tom Hulce, Leslie Urdang. (USA)

Stockholm, directed and written by Robert Budreau. Produced by Nicholas Tabarrok, Robert Budreau, Jonathan Bronfman. (Canada, Sweden, USA)

Untogether, directed and written by Emma Forrest. Produced by Scott LaStaiti, Luke Daniels, Brandon Hogan. (USA)

SPOTLIGHT DOCUMENTARY



Bethany Hamilton: Unstoppable, directed by Aaron Lieber, written by Aaron Lieber, Carol Martori. Produced by Penny Edmiston, Jane Kelly Kosek. (USA)

The Bleeding Edge, directed by Kirby Dick. Produced by Amy Ziering, Amy Herdy. (USA)

General Magic, directed by Matthew Maude, Sarah Kerruish, written by Matt Maude, Sarah Kerruish, Jonathan Keys. Produced by Matt Maude, Sarah Kerruish. (UK, USA)

House Two, directed and written by Michael Epstein. Produced by Michael Epstein, Tony Wood. (USA)

Howard, directed and written by Don Hahn. Produced by Don Hahn, Lori Korngiebel. (USA)

Into the Okavango, directed by Neil Gelinas, written by Neil Gelinas, Brian Newell. Produced by Neil Gelinas. (USA)

McQueen, directed Ian Bonhôte, Peter Ettedgui, written by Peter Ettedgui. Produced by Ian Bonhôte, Andee Ryder, Nick Taussig, Paul Van Carter.

Roll Red Roll, directed by Nancy Schwartzman. Produced by Nancy Schwartzman, Jessica Devaney, Steven Lake. (USA)

Ryuichi Sakamoto: Coda, directed and written by Stephen Nomura Schible. Produced by Eric Nyari, Yoshiko Hashimoto, Stephen Nomura Schible. (USA)

Say Her Name: The Life and Death of Sandra Bland, directed by Kate Davis, David Heilbroner. Produced by David Heilbroner, Kate Davis. (USA)

Serengeti Rules, directed and written by Nicolas Brown. Produced by David Allen. (UK)

Songwriter, directed and written by Murray Cummings. Produced by Kimmie Kim. (UK)

Studio 54, directed by Matt Tyrnauer. Produced by Matt Tyrnauer, Corey Reeser, John Battsek. (USA)

Time for Ilhan, directed by Norah Shapiro. Produced by Jennifer Steinman Sternin, Chris Newberry, Norah Shapiro. (USA)

Tiny Shoulders: Rethinking Barbie, directed and written by Andrea Nevins. Produced by Cristan Crocker, Andrea Nevins. (USA)

VIEWPOINTS



Charm City, directed by Marilyn Ness, written by Marilyn Ness, Don Bernier. Produced by Katy Chevigny. (USA)

Crossroads, directed by Ron Yassen. Produced by Lauren Griswold. (USA)

Dead Women Walking, directed and written by Hagar Ben-Asher. Produced by Clara Levy, Lorne Hiltser, Michael M. McGuire. (USA)

The Elephant and the Butterfly (Drôle de Père), directed and written by Amélie van Elmbt. Produced by Adrienne D’Anna, Delphine Tomson. (Belgium, France)

The Feeling of Being Watched, directed and written by Assia Boundaoui. Produced by Jessica Devaney, Assia Boundaoui. (USA)

The Great Pretender, directed by Nathan Silver, written by Jack Dunphy. Produced by Matt Grady, Danelle Eliav, Nathan Silver, Jack Dunphy, Jere B Ford. (USA)

Home + Away, directed by Matt Ogens. Produced by Todd Makurath, Luke Ricci, Nathaniel Greene, Matt Ogens, Nina Chaudry. (USA)

Jellyfish, directed by James Gardner, written by James Gardner, Simon Lord. Produced by James Gardner, Nikolas Holttum. (UK)

Kaiser: The Greatest Footballer Never To Play Football, directed by Louis Myles, written by Louis Myles, Ivor Baddiel. Produced by Louis Myles, Tom Markham. (UK, Brazil)

M, directed and written by Sara Forestier. Produced by Hugo Selignac. (France)

The Proposal, directed by Jill Magid. Produced by Jarred Alterman, Laura Coxson, Charlotte Cook. (USA)

Satan & Adam, directed by V. Scott Balcerek, written by V. Scott Balcerek, Ryan Suffern. Produced by Frank Marshall, Ryan Suffern. (USA)

Slut in a Good Way, directed by Sophie Lorain, written by Catherine Léger. Produced by Martin Paul-Hus. (Canada)

We the Animals, directed by Jeremiah Zagar, written by Dan Kitrosser. Produced by Jeremy Yaches, Christina D. King, Andrew Goldman, Paul Mezey. (USA)

When She Runs, directed by Robert Machoian, Rodrigo Ojeda-Beck, written by Kirstin Anderson, Robert Machoian, Rodrigo Ojeda-Beck. Produced by Laura Heberton. (USA)

White Tide: The Legend of Culebra, directed by Theo Love. Produced by Bryan Storkel, Theo Love. (USA)

MIDNIGHT



7 Stages to Achieve Eternal Bliss By Passing Through the Gateway Chosen By the Holy Storsh, directed by Vivieno Caldinelli, written by Christopher Hewitson, Clayton Hewitson, Justin Jones. Produced by Patrick McErlean, Michael Moran, Daniel Noah, Josh C. Waller, Lisa Whalen, Elijah Wood. (USA)

Braid, directed and written by Mitzi Peirone. Produced by Logan Steinhardt, Arielle Elwes. (USA)

Cargo, directed by Ben Howling, Yolanda Ramke, written by Yolanda Ramke. Produced by Samantha Jennings, Kristine Ceyton, Russell Akerman, John Schoenfelder. (Australia)

The Dark, directed and written by Justin P. Lange. Produced by Danny Krausz, Kurt Stocker, Laura Permutter, Andrew Nicholas McCann Smith. (Austria)

You Shall Not Sleep (No dormirás), directed by Gustavo Hernandez, written by Juma Fodde. Produced by Pablo Bossi, Pol Bossi, Agustin Bossi, Guido Rud, Juan Ignacio Cucucovich, Maria Luisa Gutierrez, Cristina Zumarraga, Juan Pablo Buscarini. (Argentina, Spain, Uruguay)

SPECIAL SCREENINGS



The American Meme, directed and written by Bert Marcus. Produced by Bert Marcus, Cassandra Hamar. (USA)

Bathtubs Over Broadway, directed by Dava Whisenant, written by Ozzy Inguanzo, Dava Whisenant. Produced by Amanda Spain, Dava Whisenant, Susan Littenberg. (USA)

Blue Note Records: Beyond the Notes, directed and written by Sophie Huber. Produced by Sophie Huber, Chiemi Karasawa, Susanne Guggenberger, Hercli Bundi. (Switzerland, USA)

Every Act of Life, directed and written by Jeff Kaufman. Produced by Jeff Kaufman, Marcia Ross. (USA)

The Gospel According to André, directed by Kate Novack. Produced by Kate Novack, Andrew Rossi. (USA)

It’s a Hard Truth Ain’t It, directed by Madeleine Sackler. Produced by Stacey Reiss, Madeleine Sackler. (USA)

Netizens, directed, written, and produced by Cynthia Lowen. (USA)

Nigerian Prince, directed by Faraday Okoro, written by Faraday Okoro & Andrew Long. Produced by Oscar Hernandez, Bose Oshin, Faraday Okoro. (USA, Nigeria)

To Dust, directed by Shawn Snyder, written by Shawn Snyder, Jason Duran. Produced by Emily Mortimer, Alessandro Nivola, Ron Perlman, Josh Crook, Scott Lochmus. (USA)

Unbanned: The Legend of AJ1, directed and written by Dexton Deboree. Produced by Dexton Deboree, Stefanie Fink. (USA)

Woman Walks Ahead, directed by Susanna White, written by Steven Knight. Produced by Edward Zwick, Marshall Herskovitz, Erika Olde, Richard Solomon, Andrea Calderwood. (USA)