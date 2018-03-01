Kristen Wiig or Emma Stone? ‘Wonder Woman 2’ Hones in on Villain

Well, this is an odd turn of events.

Saturday Night Live alum and indie darling Kristen Wiig is reportedly in negotiations with Warner Bros. for the villainous role of Cheetah in Wonder Woman 2, THR reports.

However, according to Variety‘s Justin Kroll, director Patty Jenkins handpicked Wiig only after reigning Best Actress Oscar winner Emma Stone passed on the gig.

Since I've spent the last hour yelling at people let me give some updates on this recent breaks. Studio originally went out to Emma Stone on this but after she passed Jenkins personally picked Wiig as her choice for Cheetah — Justin Kroll (@krolljvar) March 1, 2018

Hmm, curious, very curious.

No one was surprised when WB handed Jenkins a reported lucrative eight-figure deal to write, direct and produce a Wonder Woman sequel after last year’s original became the first widely embraced entry into the studio’s DC Exented Universe (not to mention the first modern superhero blockbuster headlined by a woman). Grossing upwards of $820 million worldwide also didn’t hurt her case either.

But turning from Stone to Wiig, two very talented and capable but undeniably different actresses, is a bit surprising. Here’s why we like it though.

For starters, Wiig has proven her dramatic bona fides in projects like The Skeleton Twins, The Martian and even Bridesmaids to a degree. She’s got talent, and as we learned with Heath Ledger’s casting in The Dark Knight, which generated immediate skepticism and criticsm, it’s always best to wait and judge based on the final product.

It also speaks to Jenkins’ flexibility as a filmmaker.

Stone and Wiig would have created two very different takes on the same character, meaning the director likely has some interesting and unexpected things in mind. No, Jesse Eisenberg’s Lex Luthor wasn’t exactly a celebrated zig-zag in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, but Wiig is more suited to play this kind of archrival, who is something of a mirror image of Gal Gadot’s Diana Prince in many ways.

An official deal is expected to be completed in the near future, though things can change on a dime in Hollywood. Stone may have given the movie more star power and a bigger box office boost, but Wiig gives the sequel an exciting out-of-the box element.

Wonder Woman 2 will hit theaters on November 1, 2019.