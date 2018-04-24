What Are the Critics Saying About ‘Avengers: Infinity War’?

It’s here, it’s finally here. After 10 years of stories, stoked fan anticipation, teases both big and small, Thanos will finally arrive in Avengers: Infinity War this weekend to do battle with Iron Man, Captain America, the Guardians of the Galaxy and all the other heroes from the Marvel Cinematic Universe (except the television characters because the film division likes to pretend that they don’t exist).
Let’s take a moment to tip our caps to Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige, who put this entire world together and created the single-most successful entertainment entity in Hollywood history. Eighteen films in and this shared cinematic universe is still garnering rave reviews and smashing box office totals.
We have no idea just how well Infinity War will perform at the box office, but topping the MCU-high of 2012’s The Avengers ($1.5 billion) seems well within reach. Thus far, the MCU’s entire slate has earned upwards of $14 billion worldwide.
Positive buzz and word-of-mouth will help the movie beyond a guaranteed massive opening weekend, which makes the critical reaction all the more important. Based on past efforts, Infinity War should be okay in that department.
Directors Joe and Anthony Russo cut their teeth on the small screen with the hilarious and clever Arrested Development and Community, two of the best sitcoms of all time. They moved up to the big leagues with Captain America: The Winter Soldier and Captain America: Civil War, two of the most well-received and financially successful entries in the MCU.
Now that the social media embargo for Marvel’s crown jewel has lifted, let’s take a look at what the critics are saying about Avengers: Infinity War.
