DJ Avicii Has Passed Away at 28

World famous Swedish DJ Avicii, born Tim Bergling, has passed away at age 28, his publicist confirmed to Billboard. The artist died earlier on Friday.

“It is with profound sorrow that we announce the loss of Tim Bergling, also known as Avicii,” his publicist Diana Baron said in a statement. “He was found dead in Muscat, Oman this Friday afternoon local time, April 20th. The family is devastated and we ask everyone to please respect their need for privacy in this difficult time. No further statements will be given.”

DJ Avicii’s Cause of Death

No official cause of death has been announced.

Avicii retired from live performances in 2016 for health reasons after putting together an impressive career at such a young age. His musical act had fans the world over and was a staple at many major electronic musical festivals.

At the time, he said in a statement: “I will however never let go of music—I will continue to speak to my fans through it, but I’ve decided this 2016 run will be my last tour and last shows. Let’s make them go out with a bang!” he said in the letter. “One part of me can never say never, I could be back…but I won’t be right back.”

Per Variety, the star had struggled with health issues for several years, including acute pancreatitis which was exacerbated by excessive drinking. In 2014, he had his gallbladder and appendix removed.

In 2017, he posted the following message to his website:

“WE ALL REACH A POINT IN OUR LIVES AND CAREERS WHERE WE UNDERSTAND WHAT MATTERS THE MOST TO US.

For me it’s creating music. That is what I live for, what I feel I was born to do. Last year I quit performing live, and many of you thought that was it. But the end of live never meant the end of Avicii or my music. Instead, I went back to the place where it all made sense—the studio. The next stage will be all about my love of making music to you guys. It is the beginning of something new. Hope you´ll enjoy it as much as I do.”

Avicii’s Musical Career

During his career, he won two MTV Music Awards, one Billboard Music Award and earned two Grammy nominations. His biggest hit song was “Le7els.”

Avicii’s most notable songs include “Wake Me Up!” ‘’The Days” and “You Make Me.” He is credited with helping taking electronic music mainstream.

Just a few days ago, he was nominated for another Billboard Music Award for top dance/electronic album for his EP Avicii (01).

Best Avicii Quotes

“I’m a DJ. I get the party started.”

“There’s always haters, no matter what you’re doing. Whether they’re complaining that everything you do sounds the same, or it’s too different.”

“Dance music is like a virus: it has affected so many different genres.”

“It’s hard—some people get inspired by a feeling, but I’m mostly inspired by melodies.”

“I’ve always been mainstream. It’s so weird, because I don’t see it as something negative at all. So many people see it as something negative.”

“I’ve always had a fascination with making your own music but never have been skilled enough to play the instrument, so to be able to make music without the ability was awesome.”

“I think I am a pretty good judge of character in general and try to surround myself with the best people I can.”

“I love DJing, I do. I love everything that comes with it; it’s fun and it’s kind of glamorous.”

Reactions to Avicii’s Death

Fans and fellow industry members have taken to Twitter to pay their respects.

I’m so saddened to hear about @Avicii.. my prayers and thoughts are with his friends and family. Damn. — MitiS (@MitisOfficial) April 20, 2018

RIP Avicii. I have so many great memories to his music. — Caspar Lee (@Caspar_Lee) April 20, 2018

Damn Dude RIP #Avicii 🙏🏽 — DJ Pauly D (@DJPaulyD) April 20, 2018

Avicii contributed incredible art to this world. devastated to hear about this. Rest In Peace. X — Sabrina Carpenter (@SabrinaAnnLynn) April 20, 2018

Avicii was the soundtrack to so many moments in many of our young lives. so sad man — Kenny Ducey (@KennyDucey) April 20, 2018

