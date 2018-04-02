New Jersey State Sen. Chris Brown Endorses High Singh for Congress

New Jersey state Sen. Chris Brown has endorsed Hirsh Singh for the Republican nomination for Congress in New Jersey’s 2nd District.

The endorsement from Brown, a Republican who represents most of Atlantic County, comes a week after Singh won the support of the Atlantic County Republican Committee.

“I’m honored to be a member of a party that is inclusive and demonstrating diversity by supporting the first Indian-American congressional candidate from the 2nd District,” Brown said in a statement. “Washington could use a breath of fresh air, and Hirsh has the talent, background, and common sense approach to be a strong advocate for our local, middle class families and rise above the gridlock to get things done for South Jersey.”

Singh, a South Jersey engineer and a former candidate for governor, is running in a crowded Republican primary race to replace retiring Rep. Frank LoBiondo. Other GOP candidates include former Assemblyman Sam Fiocchi, former FBI agent Bob Turkavage, defense contractor Brian Fitzerhert and former Atlantic County Freeholder Seth Grossman.