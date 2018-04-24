Food & Water Action Endorses Tanzie Youngblood for Congress

Democratic congressional candidate Tanzie Youngblood has picked up the endorsement of Food & Water Action, the political arm of the national advocacy group Food & Water Watch.

“At a time when the strong environmental protections are under attack from the White House and Congress, we need bold leaders who will stand up to Trump’s corporatist agenda,” Lena Smith, senior organizer at Food & Water Action, said in a statement Tuesday. “It is time to elect candidates who will advocate for the strongest climate policies, who will fight the expansion of dirty energy, and who will protect our water from corporate takeover. Tanzie Youngblood is the candidate in this race who will stand and fight for South Jersey.”

Youngblood, a retired teacher, faces long odds in seeking the Democratic nomination for Congress in New Jersey’s 2nd district.

State Sen. Jeff Van Drew (D-Cape May) has already locked up the support of all eight Democratic county chairs in the sprawling South Jersey district. He had $456,000 in the bank as of March 31, compared to Youngblood’s $14,100 cash-on-hand. There are two other candidates running in the Democratic primary as well.

While endorsing Youngblood, Food & Water Action noted that Van Drew has supported pipeline projects in the Pinelands.

“Like other progressive groups, we’re supporting Tanzie Youngblood because she is ready to fight to build a democracy that is fair and equitable for everyone, one that protects our food, our water and our climate,” Smith said in a statement.