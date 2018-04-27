Former New Jersey Lt. Gov. Kim Guadagno Joins Connell Foley

New Jersey’s former Lt. Gov. Kim Guadagno has landed a job at a law firm.

Connell Foley LLP has hired Guadagno as a partner, the firm announced Thursday in a news release. She will work in the firm’s Jersey City office.

“It was an easy decision to join Connell Foley,” Guadagno said in a statement. “After eight years of public service as New Jersey’s lieutenant governor, I am eager to return to practicing law at one of the region’s most dynamic firms with an extraordinary group of dedicated and experienced professionals. I know that my years of experience at the state and federal levels, along with my deep involvement in the business community, will empower clients and contribute to Connell Foley’s continued growth.”

Guadagno, a Republican, served as New Jersey’s first lieutenant governor for eight years under former Gov. Chris Christie. She lost the gubernatorial race last fall to Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy.

She will work with four practices at the law firm—corporate and business law; white collar criminal defense; commercial litigation; and corporate compliance and internal investigations.

“Lt. Governor Kim Guadagno is an outstanding addition to Connell Foley,” Philip F. McGovern Jr., the firm’s managing partner, said in a statement. “Kim is a person of exceptional substance and character. Her breadth of knowledge and experience as New Jersey’s first lieutenant governor combined with her passionate advocacy for businesses make her an invaluable member of our firm. Moreover, her years and results achieved as a federal and state prosecutor speak volumes about her legal ability. We are honored by her decision to join Connell Foley.”