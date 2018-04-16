Leonard Lance Has $850,000 for His Reelection Campaign

New Jersey Rep. Leonard Lance has $850,000 in his war chest as he prepares for his reelection campaign, slightly more than his likely Democratic opponent.

Lance (R-7) raised $315,735 during the first three months of 2018 and has brought in $1.1 million for the cycle, according to his filings with the Federal Election Commission (FEC).

Lance’s likely Democratic challenger, Tom Malinowski, raised more money during the first quarter—$479,211—and has $739,944 cash-on-hand. He has raised just over $1 million for the cycle.

The 7th district is a “toss up” this year, according to the Cook Political Report. Lance has held the seat since 2009.