Four Bodies Found in New York City Rivers Over Three-Day Period

In just three days, four bodies were found in New York City’s rivers, according to the NYPD.

On Wednesday, at about 10:35 a.m., police officers received a call about an unconscious man in the area of 135th Street and the East River, the NYPD told Observer. Upon arrival, they found him unconscious and unresponsive in the water. EMS responded and pronounced him dead at the scene. The man was 30 years old, according to Newsday.

That same day, at 4:20 p.m., a woman in her 20s was discovered in the East River near Pier 16, Newsday reported. She was also pronounced dead at the scene. And just a day prior, a decomposed body was discovered floating in the Hudson River in the area of Battery Park at 7:45 a.m., according to Newsday.

On Monday, at around 9:26 a.m., police received a call about an individual in the water in the area of Mill Basin Bridge and Belt Parkway in Brooklyn, police officials said. Officers found a man in his 30s who was transported by the Police Department’s Harbor Unit to the drawbridge. EMS pronounced him dead at the scene.

And on Tuesday, at about 12:03 p.m., police received a 911 call about an unconscious man in Kissena Park near 161st Street in the Flushing section of Queens, police said. Upon arrival, officers discovered an unidentified man in his 20s who was unconscious and unresponsive and had trauma to his head. EMS also responded, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The identities of the five individuals are all pending proper family notification and the investigations are ongoing, the NYPD said.

Dr. Barbara Sampson, the city’s chief medical examiner, will determine the cause of death in all five cases.

Spokespeople for the NYPD and the New York City Office of the Chief Medical Examiner (OCME) did not immediately respond to requests for comment on Thursday.