NJ Politics Digest: Are Winds in Washington Shifting Away From Offshore Oil?

New Jersey officials are ready to go to war—or at least to court—to block Trump administration plans to open areas off the state’s coast to oil drilling. That’s why Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke’s comments indicating wind turbines might be the future of offshore energy is attracting so much attention.

Speaking at an offshore wind power conference in Trenton, Zinke said that the Trump administration is preparing plans for a large expansion of offshore wind power in the next five years, according to a report in The Record.

Zinke said that the turbines, and not oil rigs, might be the future of offshore energy production, according to the report.

While the Trump administration has announced plans to expand offshore oil exploration along the East Coast, most states in the area have vehemently opposed the plan. At the conference, Zinke said only the governors of Maine and Georgia support expansion plans.

On Friday, the same day Zinke made his comments, New Jersey Attorney General Gurbir S. Grewal threatened to sue the federal government if Florida is exempt from drilling while other states that oppose it are not.

Grewal said his office filed a Freedom of Information Act request for all documents related to communications between Zinke and Florida Gov. Rick Scott prior to the announcement that Florida would be exempted from offshore drilling.

Grewal said he was investigating whether or not Florida received “special treatment” from Zinke and his department, according to radio station NJ101.5.

Quote of the Day: “We think there’s an enormous opportunity for wind because of our God-given resources off the coast. We’re pretty good at innovating.” — Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke, indicating Trump administration support for development of offshore wind power.

How the Census Question Revision Could Impact New Jersey Redistricting and Elections

Restoring a question about citizen status to the 2020 Census could cause major changes in how New Jersey’s legislative and congressional districts are redrawn every 10 years and in subsequent elections.

Phil Murphy Orders Public Reports on New Jersey Gun Violence

New Jersey will publish reports about the state’s gun violence and where the weapons in those crimes come from under an executive order signed by Gov. Phil Murphy on Friday.

‘We are not stopping,’ students vow at gun violence town halls

They’ve walked out. They’ve marched.

And, on Saturday, students from across the state and country asked elected officials what they’re doing to reduce gun violence and increase school safety.

A teen’s suicide and the battle to confiscate his father’s firearms

As dawn broke on the Sunday after Thanksgiving 2016, a 17-year-old boy with an engaging smile, piercing eyes and a curly shock of brown hair made his way to a park in Woodcliff Lake.

Menendez, Pascrell talk gun legislation at March for Our Lives town hall

Students and community members from Bergen County and beyond gathered Saturday in Ridgewood to talk gun violence and safety with New Jersey lawmakers as part of nationwide efforts to push for gun reform.

Wind turbines, not oil rigs, could be the future of energy generation on the East Coast, a Trump administration official said Friday.

NJ Threatens to Sue Over Florida Off-Shore Drilling Exemption

The attorney general for New Jersey has threatened to sue the federal government over plans to exempt Florida from off-shore drilling even though New Jersey and other states also remain opposed to such drilling.

Senate Panel Votes to Make Inmates Eligible for NJ Financial Aid

Saying the goal of prison should be rehabilitation, not punishment, state lawmakers advanced a proposal Thursday to make state prison inmates eligible state financial aid programs.

Mulshine: Gov. Murphy’s pie-in-the-sky community college plan won’t fly

At an event Thursday at Mercer County Community College, Gov. Phil Murphy promised that we New Jersey taxpayers will soon be providing every student in the state two years of community college at no cost.

Rowan College at Burlington County president resigns as school probes complaint

A community college president who stepped away from his duties after an employee filed a discrimination complaint is resigning.

This pro-Trump Jersey congressman just found himself in a tougher race

Rep. Tom MacArthur, who has supported President Donald Trump more than any other member of the New Jersey congressional delegation, may find his road to re-election tougher.

Democrats’ chances up in 3rd, 5th congressional districts

Pushed by national trends, two New Jersey congressional districts have moved a rating category each in Democrats’ favor according to the non-partisan Cook Political Report.

Pro-Trump N.J. congressman is loaded with $10M to crash voter wave against president

Can William Bruck cancel out Donald Trump?

NJ ban on tackle football for children under 12? Coaches say no way

A bill in the state Legislature that would eliminate tackle football for children younger than 12 years old has some high school coaches wondering why such a proposal is necessary.

Lawmakers Seek to Revive NJ Tax Breaks for Movies, TV and Other Entertainment

It looks like it could be back to the future for New Jersey when it comes to efforts to generate more jobs in the film and digital-entertainment industry.

Bartlett: There’s nothing racist or sexist about ‘freeholder’

New Jersey’s longest-serving freeholder said he will oppose any effort by the state Legislature to change the title of his office to county commissioner.

First duty of freeholders: ‘Killing of wolves’

When county freeholder boards were established in the early 18th century, their first duty was to provide for the “killing of wolves,” according to Monmouth County historical records.

A roadside strip search in N.J. draws protest and legal action. How far can an officer go?

A body-cam video that shows a New Jersey state trooper conducting a roadside search has sparked controversy and raised questions about how far law enforcement officers are permitted to go during a traffic stop.

Hudson County sues makers of opioids, alleging negligence and fraud

Hudson County this week joined the growing list of public entities suing opioid manufacturers, alleging the companies spent decades convincing the public that their drugs are safe and downplaying their addictive nature.

South Jersey cop charged with hitting girl, 13

A 27-year-old Gloucester Township police officer has been charged with simple assault for striking a 13-year-old girl during an incident last month, the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office announced Friday.

Gateway environmental study continues despite missed deadline

Though it missed a self-imposed March 31 deadline to secure federal approval for the Gateway Program’s environmental impact study, the Gateway Program Development Corp. is working closely with the U.S. Department of Transportation and other stakeholders to complete the review on the Hudson Tunnel Project as quickly as possible, said John D. Porcari, interim executive director New Jersey-based organization created to manage the program.

Landowners in Federal Court to Fight Pipeline Company

Sixty-three New Jersey landowners took their fight against the proposed PennEast pipeline to federal court in Trenton yesterday, arguing that the company has no right to take parts of their properties using eminent domain.

Why N.J.’s women’s prison can’t catch corrections officer abuse of inmates in the act

There are more than 90 cameras mounted throughout New Jersey’s only women’s prison, but the sex assault trial of an officer accused of abusing five inmates will hinge on what happened in the places beyond the scope of a lens.

Heroin Batch Kills 4, But NJ Cops Afraid to Issue Warning

A “bad” batch of heroin possibly laced with fentanyl has left four people dead, according to police.

NJ Schools With Biggest Violence and Drug Problems

Drugs and bullying are on the rise in New Jersey schools, according to a New Jersey 101.5 review of Department of Education data.

NJ Transit Blames ‘Unplanned Absences’ For Cancellations

NJ Transit ended the week on a down note for commuters, with a dozen trains canceled because of a lack of engineers on a rainy Friday morning.

South Brunswick Mayor Christopher J. Killmurray dies

South Brunswick Mayor Christopher J. Killmurray died Sunday, nearly a year after succeeding the township’s longest-serving mayor upon his death.

Rutherford must consider veteran for police job, judge rules

A veteran who was bypassed for a job with the Rutherford Police Department must be re-considered, after a state agency ruled that the mayor was improperly involved in the hiring process.

Lodi council conflicts impacting vote on police chief contract

The Borough Council will seek court approval to promote Donald Scorzetti, the deputy police chief, because four out of the five members are connected to him in some way.

