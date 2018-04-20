NJ Politics Digest: Chris Christie’s Portrait Will Cost Taxpayers $85K

The enduring image of former Gov. Chris Christie, for those who lived through his tenure as the state’s chief executive, might be of him perched in a folding chair on a state beach during the July 4 weekend he ordered everyone else to stay home.

But when you are governor, you have some say over how your legacy is portrayed, and for Christie, that portrayal comes at a cost of $85,000.

The Record reports that Christie approved spending $85,000 for his official portrait — which adds up to more than what it cost for the portraits of the three previous governors combined. The money comes from a $250,000 transition account granted to former governors and used to pay for staff, office space, and their portraits.

And, to add insult to injury, the artist isn’t even a New Jersey resident — or an American.

Instead, Christie selected Australian artist Paul Newton to paint his portrait, according to The Record report.

The portrait is the most expensive since Jim Florio commissioned a $58,000 portrait of himself when leaving office in 1994. When figuring in the cost of inflation, Florio’s portrait would have cost jsut short of $100,000 in 2018 dollars, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics inflation calculator.

The Record story notes that Christie is a history buff who has long expressed his interest in the portraits of his predecessors that hang in the State House.

Quote of the Day: “So here’s the thing — when I bring my grandchildren back to the Statehouse and I show them that painting … they’re going to ask me, ‘What did you do, Grandpa, what did you do?’” – Former Gov. Chris Christie, in 2010, who is unlikely to tell those grandchildren he set a record for spending on an official portrait.

New Jersey Assemblyman Jerry Green Dies at 79

Assemblyman Jerry Green, who served in the New Jersey legislature for 26 years, died on Wednesday. He was 79.

New Poll Says Most New Jerseyans Support Legalizing Marijuana

A majority of New Jerseyans support legalizing recreational marijuana and think a legal weed industry would be a boon to the state’s economy, according to a new poll.

Phil Murphy’s Inaugural Bash Pushed Party Fundraising to Decade-Long High

Gov. Phil Murphy’s inaugural bash pushed first-quarter fundraising and spending by state parties to a decade-long high, according to New Jersey’s campaign finance watchdog.

The tab for Chris Christie’s official portrait is a doozy

Former Gov. Chris Christie’s official portrait will cost $85,000, which is more than taxpayers shelled out for paintings of his three predecessors combined.

Lowry: Christie, a portrait and the tradition of kings

Several years back I spent the better part of a day wandering the great halls of the National Portrait Gallery in London. There were many striking portraits, from kings and queens, to statesmen like Churchill and Disraeli, to the humble human rights icon Mahatma Gandhi.

Stile: Is Phil Murphy the anti-Chris Christie? Not really. Here’s how he’s playing the same game

It’s a pretty well established that Gov. Phil Murphy has positioned himself as the opposite of his Republican predecessor, Chris Christie.

DEP Diverts $69 million From VW Settlement to General Fund

Roughly half of the $141 million the state will receive from settlements with Volkswagen involving air-pollution violations and cheating on emissions tests will go into the general fund instead of clean-car initiatives.

NJ Governor Phil Murphy responds to Texas Governor Greg Abbott; ‘Back off’

A few days ago Texas Governor Greg Abbott gave a message to residents of New Jersey, according to report: Come to Texas and be a part of our economic success.

Does School Security Mean Transforming Facilities into Fortresses

In the months since the February shooting at a high school in Parkland, FL, and on the eve of the national day of action against gun violence in schools, New Jersey students, legislators, law enforcement agencies, educators, and parents have all been taking steps to make schools more secure and to rethink the very definition of school safety.

Leagues that fought N.J. sports betting want cut of the action if it’s legalized. Guess how that went?

Two professional sports leagues are seeking a cut of New Jersey’s sports betting revenue if the U.S. Supreme Court allows the state to legalize it — but top lawmakers aren’t playing ball, NJ Advance Media has learned.

NJ Supreme Court ruling saying no more grants to historic churches worries preservationists

A New Jersey Supreme Court ruling on Wednesday found the use of taxpayer dollars to restore historic churches unconstitutional — and preservationists in North Jersey say the decision could strike a blow in communities where historic churches exist.

Bernie Sanders joins Cory Booker’s push to legalize marijuana

U.S. Sen. Cory Booker’s bill to legalize marijuana on the federal level has picked up the support from a potential rival for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination: U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders.

Reform Pending For NJ Medical Examiner System

Gov. Phil Murphy recommitted to reforming New Jersey’s beleaguered medical examiner system and is now reviewing bipartisan-backed legislation to create a more accountable, comprehensive, and professional process for investigating mysterious and suspicious deaths.

N.J. trooper indicted for repeatedly pulling over women to ask them out

A New Jersey State Police trooper accused of improperly pulling over women repeatedly to ask them out was indicted Thursday on a half dozen charges, including official misconduct, the state attorney general’s office announced.

Prof who dropped F-bomb was ‘uncivil,’ college says in apology

A New Jersey community college apologized Wednesday after a professor was caught on camera shouting “f— your life” during a debate with a conservative student.

Whistleblower contacts feds over potential Smith hiring

A Bayonne resident who has previously raised alarms about corruption in the city has contacted federal prosecutors about former Bayonne Mayor Mark Smith’s new job as a Homeland Security advisor at the Hudson County Sheriff’s office.

Tax break needed for Toms River businesses hit by road work, freeholder says

Ocean County Freeholder Joseph H. Vicari floated the possibility Wednesday of designating the besieged Route 166 business corridor as an Urban Enterprise Zone, which would cut the state sales tax in half for businesses operating within the zone.

Owe back taxes? Top N.J. Democrats proposing amnesty program so you can settle up.

In the coming months, New Jersey lawmakers will consider Gov. Phil Murphy’s call to raise taxes on millionaires, Uber rides, Airbnb stays and most purchases.

Judge rules County Clerk didn’t understand election law

A Passaic County Judge has ruled that the Morris County practice of allowing political parties to decide how many signatures are needed to run for county committee is illegal, but all seven of the challenged candidates will be allowed to run this year, since fault for the deficiencies with their petitions were at least partly caused by bad advice from the offices of the local and county clerks.

Brown steps down as head of Choose New Jersey

Michele Brown announced she is stepping down as CEO and president of Choose New Jersey during the organization’s quarterly meeting Thursday afternoon.

N.J. principal and assistant principal suspended, sources say

The principal and assistant principal at Secaucus High School have been suspended, multiple sources told The Jersey Journal.

Cuba’s new president is more of the same, Cuban-Americans in NJ say

Cuba installed a new president on Thursday, ending the nearly 60-year reign of a Castro family member in the post. But for Cuban-Americans in New Jersey, the change was a stinging reminder of Communism’s continued hold on the island nation.

Jackson school board to vote on whether to arm security officers

The Jackson School Board is scheduled to vote Tuesday on whether to arm up 19 school security officers, joining a growing list of districts considering or adopting the option.

Bergmann: Shoot down Jackson’s plan to arm security officers

The Jackson Board of Education apparently has bought into the idea that providing armed security officers will make the school district’s children safer.

NJ Students to Demonstrate for the Third Time Since Florida Shooting

Students around the country are planning another school walk out on Friday to continue the discussion about gun violence during the #NationalSchoolWalkout.

Rutgers Teaching Students How to Stop Sexual Assault Before It Happens

Rutgers University has a long history of responding to and preventing campus sexual violence and providing support for victims of sexual assault. But Sarah McMahon, associate professor at Rutgers School of Social Work, and an associate director at the Center on Violence against Women and Children, says more needs to be done.

Fix That House or Pay Up – Toms River Approves New Rule

There are new rules in town that penalize any property owner who’s abandoned their home or building and let it develop into an unsafe eyesore.

Why an N.J. man got a letter from Barbara Bush when he was just 7

It was 1989, and Joseph Steneck wanted a puppy.

Just 7 years old at the time, Steneck was living with his mother Debra and brother in their West 40th Street home in Bayonne. He had seen on television that first lady Barbara Bush’s springer spaniel, Millie, just had a litter of puppies.

