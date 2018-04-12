NJ Politics Digest: Education Appointment Flap Another Example of Sweeney/Murphy Feud

A new front has opened in the feud between Senate President Steve Sweeney and Gov. Phil Murphy, with Sweeney throwing a roadblock in front of the governor’s two top education appointments.

Sweeney told NJ.com on Wednesday he wasn’t satisfied with how Lamont Repollet, Murphy’s pick for state education commissioner and Zakiya Smith Ellis, the governor’s choice for higher education secretary, answered questions he had posed to them concerning school funding and college affordability.

Sweeney said Repollet understands the need to reform school funding, but appears in no hurry to correct problems.

Both Repollet and Ellis have been cleared by the state Senate Judiciary Committee and had been expected to be confirmed by the full Senate during a voting session today. But Sweeney never put them on the schedule, according NJ.com.

A Murphy spokesman blasted Sweeney for “unilaterally” holding up the nominations.

The clash is just the latest example of bad blood and conflicting priorities between the state’s two top Democrats.

The two don’t agree on how the state should approach school funding, and Sweeney has made it clear he doesn’t approve of Murphy’s plan to impose a new millionaires tax and other spending hikes.

Quote of the Day: “He’s well aware what’s wrong and the administration is slow walking us in a solution to funding and it’s not acceptable.” — Senate President Steve Sweeney, on Lamont Repollet, Gov. Phil Murphy’s nominee for state education commissioner.

New Jersey Lawmakers to Vote on Salary Hikes for Judges, Cabinet

A bill that would boost salaries for New Jersey’s judges, cabinet officials, county prosecutors and top legislative aides is up for a final vote Thursday in the state Senate and Assembly.

Poll: Gov. Phil Murphy Has a 44 Percent Job Approval Rating

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy is starting his tenure with a better job approval rating than his two predecessors, but many residents know little or nothing about his budget proposal, according to a new poll released on Wednesday.

Tom Cotton Endorses New Jersey Assemblyman Jay Webber for Congress

U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) has endorsed Assemblyman Jay Webber for Congress in New Jersey’s 11th district.

Top Democrat slams brakes on confirming Phil Murphy’s picks to lead education in N.J.

New Jersey’s top lawmaker has slammed the brakes on the confirmation of Gov. Phil Murphy’s nominees to lead the two state agencies in charge of education and colleges in New Jersey.

Trump says he can fire Mueller. Booker just moved to block him.

President Donald Trump believes he can fire special counsel Robert Mueller, repeatedly calling the investigation into possible collusion between his campaign and Russian officials a “witch hunt.”

Should New Jersey Start Banking no a State Bank

A new report supports Gov. Phil Murphy’s call for a New Jersey public bank, finding that it would create jobs, increase state earnings, and boost economic activity.

House clears bill in response to Hoboken crash. It’s a first for rookie Jersey Democrat.

The U.S. House on Tuesday approved legislation to improve the collection of railroad safety data.

N.J.’s Pallone tells Zuckerberg Facebook can be a weapon for Russia

New Jersey Rep. Frank Pallone’s message to Facebook founder and chief executive Mark Zuckerberg was direct.

NJ Public Schools Perform On Par or Better on Nation’s Report Card

In what is a biennial rite of spring, New Jersey’s public schools get a report card from the NAEP tests of student performance, gauging how schoolchildren measure up against other states in math, reading, and other subjects.

Nearly 100 more medical marijuana dispensaries could be coming to N.J.

New Jersey could see nearly 100 medical marijuana dispensaries under a revised plan to bolster the state’s medical marijuana program, which state officials recently advanced.

Another Push to Get Clean Cars on NJ Roads

Clean-energy advocates are still looking for ways to jumpstart the state’s efforts to phase out gas-guzzling cars in favor of plug-in electric vehicles.

Groundbreaking Democrat to resign from N.J. Assembly

Tim Eustace, the second openly gay person ever elected to the New Jersey Legislature, will resign from the state Assembly on Friday, he confirmed to NJ Advance Media.

N.J. gained 3,600 jobs in March, ADP says

New Jersey added 3,600 private-sector jobs in March, down from February’s 4,200 job gains, according to ADP.

Stile: Ryan’s white flag further complicates Republican candidates in blue Jersey

House Speaker Paul Ryan’s decision not to seek reelection for his Wisconsin seat this fall won’t make things any easier for Republicans running for House seats in New Jersey.

Camden Superintendent Who Led Turnaround Is Stepping Down

The state takeover of this troubled city’s school district gambled on a big question: After years of experiments with more money and charter schools, could anything improve education in Camden?

NJ Cop Was Hired After Stabbing, Kept Job After Rape Charges

If past is prologue, the Atlantic City Police Department should have seen this coming, according to a federal lawsuit accusing a police officer of brutality.

This N.J. mayor’s race is in the toilet…(literally)

The mayor’s ace in Ocean City has brought mudslinging to a new level.

Pet groomers would be trained, licensed under Bateman’s Bijou’s Law

Those who use pet groomers expect to pick up a fluffy, clean animal at the end of their visit, not a box with their pet’s remains.

Gov. Phil Murphy signs ‘passing the trash’ teacher law requiring employment checks

School employees accused of sexual misconduct or child abuse would have a much tougher time moving from job to job under a measure signed into law Wednesday by Gov. Phil Murphy.

John Currie’s new part-time job: $92K at Passaic County welfare board

Democratic Party chairman John Currie has landed a part-time job with the Passaic County Board of Social Services that pays him $92,000 a year to help get the word out to the public about welfare benefits.

Walmart plans to spend $68 million on NJ store remodels, expansions

Walmart plans to spend $68 million this year to expand or remodel 11 of its New Jersey stores, including stores in Kearny and Boonton, and to open one new supercenter in Mount Laurel.

