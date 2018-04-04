NJ Politics Digest: Murphy Details Plans for $100 Million Opioid Fight

With thousands of New Jersey residents dying of overdoses annually, Gov. Phil Murphy has announced a $100 million plan to fight the ongoing opioid epidemic.

The plan includes $56 million for prevention, treatment and recovery programs, $31 million to address “social risk factors,” such as unemployment and homelessness, and $13 million on improving record keeping and gathering data to help in the fight against addiction.

While most of the money will go toward maintaining or expanding existing programs, Murphy on Tuesday touted the efforts to improve data-gathering as a major step forward in anti-addiction efforts, according to NJ.com.

Murphy says improved data gathering and analysis will allow the state to better target its anti-opioid efforts. More than 2,200 New Jersey residents died of overdoses between 2016 and 2017, according to the governor’s office.

One thing Murphy’s plan doesn’t call for—television commericials featuring the governor.

In the waning days of his administration, former Gov. Chris Christie placed himself in a series of commericals about combatting addiction, leading to attacks by critics who said the money would be better spent on addiction treatment programs.

Quote of the Day: “I’m not trying to block any agenda. We have a structural problem with this government. There is a major structural problem financially.” — Senate President Steve Sweeney, on his relationship with Gov. Phil Murphy.

Judge Dismisses Theft Complaint Against Atlantic City Mayor Over $10K Check

Embattled Atlantic City Mayor Frank Gilliam announced Tuesday that a judge has tossed out a theft complaint against him and his campaign manager, hoping to put to rest accusations that he stole a $10,000 check meant for the city’s Democratic committee.

Christian Hetrick, Observer Read more

Poll: Most New Jerseyans Are Unhappy With President Trump

A majority of New Jerseyans don’t like President Trump or his positions on guns and immigration, according to a new poll.

Christian Hetrick, Observer Read more

Joe Biden Endorses Mikie Sherrill for Congress

Former Vice President Joe Biden has endorsed Mikie Sherrill for Congress in New Jersey’s 11th district.

Christian Hetrick, Observer Read more

Phil Murphy Details $100 Million for Opioids as Crisis Deepens

Gov. Phil Murphy filled in the details Tuesday of how he intends to spend $100 million on what he called a strategic and data-driven effort to address an increasingly deadly opioid crisis.

The Record Read more

Municipalities Skittish Over Murphy Administration’s Tweaks to Budget

Gov. Phil Murphy’s administration has made a number of technical changes to the state budget for the current fiscal year, which have largely gone unnoticed. But one of those budget adjustments has been generating some concern among municipal-government leaders since it affects a major source of revenue they rely on to help hold down property taxes.

NJSpotlight Read more

Why a Fellow Democrat Is Blocking New Jersey Governor’s Lefty Agenda

New Jersey‘s new governor, Democrat Phil Murphy, wants the state to be a “progressive blue beacon“ after eight years of Republican Gov. Chris Christie. But Murphy‘s plans face a big obstacle — one from his own party in the form of Senate President Steve Sweeney.

Politico Read more

Murphy Axes $123M for Programs Fellow Democrats Fought for in Christie’s Last Budget

New Jersey’s Democratic state lawmakers last year went to the mat with then-Gov. Chris Christie, a Republican, to win $188 million for a wide range of social and health programs the party said would help thousands of New Jersey residents.

NJ.com Read more

Your Guide to NJ Candidates Itching to Ride Anti-Trump Wave as Political Season Begins

This is not a year to be a supporter of President Donald Trump. With less than one-third of New Jersey voters approving of Trump’s performance in office, several strong Democrats have filed to run in congressional districts held by Republicans for years.

NJ.com Read more

To Underfunded NJ Schools, Murphy’s Budget a ‘Blow’

When Chesterfield Superintendent Scott Heino learned of the funding increase that Gov. Murphy planned for his school district, his reaction was “absolute shock.” This was worse than nothing.

Inquirer Read more

Jersey Teens Want Strict Gun Laws Even More Than Others Do

Most high school students think gun laws should be tougher—but that number spikes even higher in New Jersey, a new poll finds.

NJ101.5 Read more

New Jersey Looks to California For Gun-Violence Research Model

For years, the gun debate has been obscured by the fact that there is a dearth of objective research on the subject. Given that, New Jersey leaders are looking to build their own body of scientific research on gun violence—including the risks, impacts, and policy implications—based in part on a University of California program that was the first of its kind nationwide.

NJSpotlight Read more

NJ Marijuana Legalization: Should Employers Drop Drug Tests?

Employers would have a tougher time disciplining medical marijuana users who test positive for cannabis under a bill introduced by New Jersey lawmakers.

Asbury Park Press Read more

McGreevey To Fight Catastrophic Cuts to Prisoner Re-Entry Program

Rich Wilder spent over ten years of his life in and out of prisons in New Jersey. As an addict, Wilder said he’s had to detox in a “rubber room” in Ocean County Jail as his body fought off anywhere from 30 to 50 bags of heroin along with countless Xanax pills and other dangerous drugs.

NJSpotlight Read more

Business Executives, Academic Heads and Government Officials Offer Praise for Baraka

When Ras Baraka ran for mayor of Newark in 2014, top business and community leaders only had one question: Can they work with him?

ROI-NJ Read more

Paterson Mayoral Hopefuls Maneuver for Endorsements

With the city’s election five weeks away, Paterson’s political landscape has become entangled in a web of makeshift, and sometimes shifting, alliances.

The Record Read more

Housing Authority Security Chief Fired as ‘Low-Show’ Job Probe Widens

The security chief for the federally funded North Bergen Housing Authority has been fired, three weeks after it was reported that he spent only a handful of hours there a week.

NJ.com Read more