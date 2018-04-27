NJ Politics Digest: Port Authority Rebukes Caren Turner for Video Incident

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey doesn’t have the best of reputations following the Bridgegate scandal and former Chairman David Samson using his position to pressure United Airlines into scheduling flights so he could conveniently fly to his vacation home.

So the bi-state agency wasted no time in slapping down Caren Turner when the world saw the video of the then-commissioner’s antics during a Tenafly traffic stop.

On Thursday, Port Authority officials issued a stinging rebuke to Turner, censuring her for alleged ethics violations and referring the incident to the state Ethics Commission, according to news reports.

Turner resigned her position at the Port Authority after police shared a dashcam video of the March 31 incident with agency officials.

In the video, which has since gone viral, Turner berates officers after they pulled over and impounded a car in which her daughter was a passenger, flashes her Port Authority badge, demands they call her “commissioner” and curses at them when she doesn’t get her way.

Turner has since issued a statement apologizing for her conduct, denying she tried to use her position to influence events and claiming she did not violate the Port Authority’s code of ethics. The 60-year-old Democratic lobbyist also advised police to work on their tone and de-escalation skills.

But Port Authority officials were not interested in taking Turner’s side. In addition to citing her for what they said were ethics rules violations, Port Authority officials also praised Tenafly police for their reaction to Turner’s tirade.

“Commissioner Turner’s conduct was outrageous and profoundly disturbing and represented a betrayal of the public trust,” said Port Authority Chairman Kevin O’Toole, according to NJ.com.

Quote of the Day: “I found it most useful [in] trying to get your grandchildren to go to bed.” — Rick Cotton, executive director of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, on the gold badges issued to commissioners and flashed by ex-Commissioner Caren Turner during a now infamous traffic stop.

Port Authority goes to great lengths to distance itself from Caren Turner

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey sought to make one thing abundantly clear on Thursday: Despite former Commissioner Caren Turner’s misbehavior, the agency has come a long way since the days when its chairman pleaded guilty to bribery and its executives were caught red-handed engineering the Bridgegate scandal.

Port Authority slams Caren Turner over ethics, after sorry-not sorry apology

In a sharp rebuke of a former commissioner forced to resign over an obscenity-laced tirade caught on video during a routine police traffic stop, Port Authority officials publicly censured Caren Z. Turner for a litany of ethics rules they claimed she violated.

Conservatives are now seizing on Caren Turner video, saying this is why Trump won election

Conservatives on social media are having an all-out field day bashing Caren Turner.

When Turner, the now-ex-Commissioner for the Port Authority, became an overnight sensation for telling Tenafly officers they “May shut the f— up!”, folks had lots of not-so-nice things to say about her performance.

Coughlin bashes threat of ads by Murphy group

The dispute between Gov. Phil Murphy and the Democratic legislative leadership is about to deepen amidst reports that a non-profit group is about to launch a campaign to pressure legislators into supporting the governor’s agenda.

Murphy Celebrates 100 Days in Office, Next 100 Likely to be More of a Challenge

It’s been 100 days since Gov. Phil Murphy took office, which he celebrated with TV interviews and a major speech in New Brunswick that touted his recent bill signings and other executive actions. But it’s the next 100 days that will be more telling to the success of Murphy’s proposed agenda, as well as how well he will lead the state in the next three and a half years.

What happened to Booker bill protecting Mueller from Trump

Legislation sponsored by U.S. Sen. Cory Booker to make it harder for President Donald Trump to fire Special Council Robert Mueller advanced out of the Senate Judiciary Committee Thursday, though whether it will receive a floor vote remained uncertain.

How a group of Norcross associates helped fund Sweeney’s reelection

As Senate President Steve Sweeney was engaged in the most intense political fight of his career, a group of associates of his longtime friend and ally, South Jersey power broker George Norcross, backed a line of credit that indirectly funded his reelection effort, campaign finance documents show.

Why N.J. legal weed plan went off the rails and how it can be saved

Bad blood getting worse. A lack of leadership. And a new governor learning the ropes.

Pulled over? What not to say

You’ve just been caught speeding, or rolling through a stop sign. The police lights are flooding your car, an officer is walking toward you, and you are trying to keep panic at bay.

Autism rates in NJ are the highest in the US, have tripled recently

The rate of autism among children in New Jersey — now nearly 3 percent — is the highest ever documented nationwide, with nearly 5 percent of 8-year-old boys in the state on the autism spectrum in 2014, according to a report released Thursday by the federal Centers for Disease Control.

Former LG Guadagno Headed To Connell Foley As Partner

Former LG and GOP gubernatorial candidate Kim Guadagno is headed to the firm Connell Foley as a partner, the firm announced today. The Roseland-based firm has offices in Newark, Jersey City, Cherry Hill, Philadelphia, and New York. Guadagno will focus on corporate and business law, white collar criminal defense, commercial litigation, and corporate compliance and internal investigations.

Super-Sized Natural Gas Power Plant Would Supply NY

Does New Jersey need a huge new natural-gas power plant? Probably not, but New York certainly does.

NJ Seeks Balance on Medical Pot

The number of patients in New Jersey’s medical marijuana program is now approaching 20,000, but the Department of Health expects that recent expansions of the program will help it grow to 40,000 to 50,000 by June 2019.

N.J.’s Pallone tells Trump’s EPA head he is ‘unfit to hold public office’

Rep. Frank Pallone Jr. lashed into the head of the Environmental Protection Agency Thursday, calling him “unfit to hold public office and undeserving of the public trust.”

Ethics committee admonishes Sen. Bob Menendez over taking gifts, advocating for donor

The Senate’s ethics committee “severely admonished” Sen. Bob Menendez Thursday for accepting gifts and advocating for a donor’s personal and business interests.

Sen. Bob Menendez wonders if the Russians are coming to get him in this election

It may just have been a humble brag in front of a bunch of reporters who cover foreign affairs about being on Russian President Vladimir Putin’s enemies list.

Second Rare Tick Turns Up in NJ

A rare tick that had never been seen before in this country has now been spotted twice in New Jersey over the past two years.

Dispatcher who may have shared 911 call on Snapchat may have future chats in jail

A call to 911 about a possible weapon in a vehicle was apparently so interesting that a Salem County dispatcher felt the need to share a recording of the call with a friend, prosecutors say.

New Jersey town slogans are sometimes stuck in the past— or just plain odd

North Arlington boasts it is “Where Bergen County Begins.”

Hoboken to Require Single-User Restrooms Be Gender Neutral

The mayor has introduced an order that would make single-occupancy bathrooms in this city gender neutral.

Ocean County prosecutor: Time to strike out sexual violence

Ocean County Prosecutor Joseph D. Coronato will join New Jersey first lady Tammy Murphy on Saturday to “step up to the plate against sexual violence.”

Former finance director sues Bergen County Sheriff for retaliation, breach of contract

A former finance director for the Bergen County Sheriff’s Office is claiming in a lawsuit that he was fired for reporting the allegedly illegal actions of a colleague and protesting plans to use federal money to bolster the sheriff’s budget.

Newark and Camden just got $400K each to clean up dirty land

What do a meat processing site, an abandoned gas station and two abandoned industrial sites have in common? They’re all getting hundreds of thousands of dollars in federal grant money dedicated to cleaning them up.

State forgives additional aid loans for Millville, Vineland

Nearly $3 million in loans offered in the fall by the previous state administration to Vineland and Millville schools districts after drastic cuts in state aid forced budgetary constraints are being forgiven, the state announced recently.

N.J. mayor angry that Suez can’t halt water main break from ‘gushing’ for hours

If only it were as simple as sticking a thumb in the dike.

A Weehawken water main break on a main thoroughfare has been gushing for 13 straight hours and is threatening to make a mess of tonight’s rush hour, said Mayor Richard Turner, who is getting more frustrated by the hour.

Golden: Sweeney’s Jersey City Gambit for Education Aid

State Senate President Steve Sweeney (D-Gloucester) is on his way to becoming one of the most consequential presiding officers in recent history, his hands firmly on the levers of power — political and policy. He has demonstrated that he is both adroit and willing to push and pull those levers in relentless pursuit of his goal.

